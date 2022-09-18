2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A Auction Nears $1 Million With Nine Days to Go

According to Jeremy Clarkson, the Ferrari 458 Italia in its original form was "one of the all-time great Ferraris." Meaning that if there were a short list of cars humanity wanted to save from extinction, the 458 would almost assuredly be on the list. But the 458 had some pretty remarkable special editions as well. Ones, as it turns out, are super valuable.
Just check out this 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Renton, Washington, right as we speak. As one of 500 open-top Speciale versions of the 458 made for the entire planet, this is certainly more special than your average 458. With the A standing for "Aperta" or Italian for open, the name of the game is clearly the convertible top in this instance. Its 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 jetting just over 600 horsepower also aids a fair amount in the experience.
From the Giallo Modena paint with black striping to the color-matched interior and the 20-inch, five-spoke forged alloy wheels, every aspect of this Ferrari screams aggression and pantomime that not all Ferraris exude anymore, especially that confounded new SUV they said they'd never make. Oh, how times change, are we right? In any case, only 3,000 miles (4,828 km) have come and gone behind the wheel of this 458.
It sure beats the highest mileage example in America, owned by Tyler Hoover. This example is far less likely to break down randomly than his car is to boot. It's hard to make a completely stock vehicle exude an aura as if it were completely custom, but that's a feat this very special Ferrari 458 exudes without even trying. The price for it all? Well, the auction still has over a week left to go. But as of September 18th, the bid stands at $801,000. What does that mean? Well, by the time the auction is over, this should be a seven-figure car.
