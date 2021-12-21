The Ferrari 458 Italia Is an Agile, Timeless Beauty With Firsts and Lasts

More on this:

1 Ferrari 458 Italia Hello Kitty Edition for Gran Turismo Doesn’t Make Any Sense

2 Ferrari 458 Italia Manual Conversion Limited To “Around 10 Or 11” Units

3 Ferrari 458 Italia Crashed And Tuned By Justin Bieber Is For Sale, Who Wants It?

4 Watch a Ferrari 458 Lose Badly to an Audi RS7 performance in 360 Degrees

5 Ferrari 458 Drifting in the Street Is One Expensive Accident Waiting to Happen