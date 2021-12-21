autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Celebration Month (2021)  
Car reviews:
 

The Ferrari 458 Italia Is an Agile, Timeless Beauty With Firsts and Lasts

Home > News > U-turn
21 Dec 2021, 09:14 UTC ·
The Ferrari 458 Italia, from the stable of the prancing horse, is a mid-engine V8 marvel. The 458 ran between 2009 and 2015 and was a leap from the F430. This iconic Italian track car needs to stand the test of time. Henry Catchpole of Carfection explains why.
Ferrari 458 Italia 9 photos
Ferrari 458 ItaliaFerrari 458 ItaliaFerrari 458 ItaliaFerrari 458 ItaliaFerrari 458 ItaliaFerrari 458 ItaliaFerrari 458 ItaliaFerrari 458 Italia
According to Catchpole, the 458 was a car of firsts and lasts for Ferrari. It was the last time to have a naturally aspirated V8 engine under the hood. It was also the first mid-engine V8 that came without a manual transmission. Instead, it came with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox, another first coming from a single clutch gearbox.

With a starting price of £170,000 in the UK when it first went on sale, the Ferrari 458 Italia was a big move from the F430 (before options). I know life is unfair (we all do), but with a price tag like that, Ferrari seemed to be on a trajectory toward developing finer rewards for the affluent.

The 458 Italia can do the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds, and a lap time around Fiorano is two seconds quicker than an F50. At the back, it has three tailpipes, a signature design, and a nod to the F40. At the front, Ferrari developed adaptive winglets that deform during speed to create more downforce.

The Ferrari 458 came with a different interior, perhaps due to the lack of manual transmission, but Ferrari insists it had a lot of input from racing legend Michael Schumacher.

It also came with a super-quick steering - down from 16.9 to 1 to 11.9 to 1 in terms of the steering ratio compared to the F430.

This Ferrari of many firsts puts out 562 hp from a mid-engine V8 and it weighs 1,380 kg with forged wheels and racing seats.

What a car, it feels so agile and lively,” Catchpole said. “We’ve got that sort of fighter jet-feel. That almost sort of instability, such as the turning of this car.” He added.

Video thumbnail
Ferrari Ferrari 458 Italia Ferrari F430 Henry Catchpole Carfection Michael Schumacher Ferrari 458 458 Italia
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories