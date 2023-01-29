Ferrari Purosangue: The Ultimate Luxury SUV Filmed on Snow for the First Time

The Ferrari Purosangue is a high-performance SUV introduced by Italian automaker Ferrari on September 13, 2022. It is Ferrari's first SUV and 4-door production vehicle.
If the Italian SUV appears on the road, it certainly doesn't go unnoticed, and that's what happened recently on a road in the Dolomite Mountains in northeastern Italy.
It's one of the few videos with the Ferrari Purosangue on the street, and perhaps the first where it's filmed on snow. The footage appeared in a video posted by carmeloraco's Instagram profile.
You can see the red SUV in a snowy winter landscape, and most likely, the car was taken out on the road for a photo shoot. Some photographers can be seen next to it, trying to get the best out of a red car on a white background. They look like classic photos of the car throwing snow from the wheels after the driver steps on the gas.
In the short video, Ferrari's new model lets you hear the roar of the strictly aspirated 533 kW - 725 PS V12 engine, with a 6.5-liter capacity, as it battles a heavy snowfall. Even though, in this situation, the performance will not be fully tested because the car is not on dry asphalt, it is good to know that Purosangue has class-leading performance figures: 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.3 seconds and 0 to 200 kph (0-124 mph) in 10.6 seconds; the driving position and heady, naturally-aspirated V12 soundtrack deliver an entirely new yet entirely Ferrari driving experience.
The Italian SUV has a mid-front-mounted engine and a rear-mounted gearbox, resulting in a sporty transaxle layout. The Power Transfer Unit (PTU) is mounted in front of the engine to provide a one-of-a-kind 4×4 transmission. This results in the ideal weight distribution for a mid-front-engine sports car, which is 49:51%.
While we're on the subject of technical details, it's worth mentioning that Ferrari on snow has an engine that sends power to all four wheels via an automatic transmission with an 8-speed, oil-bath dual-clutch transmission layout that was optimized by using a dry sump and a significantly more compact clutch assembly. This is 35% more efficient, transmitting up to 1200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of dynamic torque during gear shifts. Because of the new-generation actuation hydraulics, clutch fill times are faster, resulting in shorter total gear shift times compared to the previous 7-speed DCT.
Ferrari Purosangue is priced starting at $435,600. The first SUVs will be delivered to customers shortly. We remind you that the model was sold out for both 2022 and 2023 before its official debut.
