Ferrari Goes Total Recall in China to Address Potential Braking System Issue

This story is not about Mika Häkkinen and is a statement that I cannot find online to link to and is just a memory that stuck for me. As a fun fact, I can link it to another statement, made by Mario Andretti, which goes something like this: "It is amazing how many drivers, even at the Formula One level, think that the brakes are for slowing the car down."
In the case of Hakkinen, he was referring to the confidence brought by a car with good brakes, which meant being able to brake later, and not only that. In the case of Andretti's statement, it was about left-foot braking, as well as the change in weight transfer that is done when pressing the brakes.
Racing drivers of that level have a natural feel for a vehicle's balance, and they know that keeping it in check will make them faster around the track, as well as preserve the tires for more laps.
Now, the two athletes quoted above know their way around a car and know what they are talking about. I hope that is something we can all agree on, hands down. Great!
thinking about brakes, and their importance in a car, imagine running out of brakes. It's a tough question, you might say, but I am going to help kick-start your imagination. It happened to me many years ago.
The feeling of “nothing happening” when the middle pedal is pressed is gut-wrenching, and you might not trust the brakes of a vehicle for a while once it happens.
Now, with all the above in mind, can you imagine how over 2,220 Ferrari owners are feeling? In China alone, Ferrari will recall about 2,222 vehicles that were imported between March 2010 and March 2019. It is linked to a potential issue with the braking system, which was first announced back in November 2021.
At the time, the Italian marque announced it was aware of an issue with the braking system of various 458 and 488 models, including (and not limited to) the 458 Speciale, Speciale A, 458 Spider, 488 GTB, and 488 Spider.
Back in November 2021, the issue was linked to a drop in brake fluid volume, which would lead to an error message displayed on the dashboard. If the level in the reservoir dropped by 52 percent from maximum, the driver would be notified with the following message: "Brake fluid level low, Go to dealer slowly."
When the issue arises, an acoustic signal will be issued to warn the driver, while a dashboard warning light will remain lit until the issue is resolved. The acoustic signal might be heard on every engine start-up, or immediately after a start-up, mind you.
As Reuters noted, the Italian company warned drivers to avoid attempting to drive to the nearest dealer, as the dashboard instructs, but to pull over to the side of the road as soon as possible, and then contact Ferrari roadside assistance in their country.
recall was announced on Friday by the country's State Administration for Market Regulation. As the papers regarding the action show, the recall will start on May 30, 2022, so there is a delay of almost a month.
Despite this much detail on the matter, Ferrari has yet to describe the cause of the potential problem. Back in October 2021, the NHTSA was notified of a recall campaign issued by Ferrari for almost 9,985 units regarding a potential brake fluid leak.
On a general level, a brake fluid leak might have various causes behind it, and it may be linked to premature aging of some components, filling the brake fluid reservoir with the wrong type of fluid, brake hose failure, brake caliper failure, or more.
Since so many vehicles might be affected by the same potential issue, the trouble could be linked to a component that is common between those units. It is unclear how many components are shared between those models, though, so we must wait for an official conclusion from the Italian marque.
brake fluid level. If the level is low, or you cannot see any fluid left in the reservoir, inspect all the wheels for any signs of a leak.
In the situation where you spot a sign of a brake fluid leak, it may be a single hose or caliper with issues. In some cases, there may be no visual indication of brake fluid leak on your wheels, which means that it may have taken place somewhere else on the braking circuit.
Regardless of the case, your vehicle will have to be diagnosed by a specialist, and it will require new brake fluid, as well as bleeding out the air in the system. Those need to happen even if the pads or rotors do not require replacing. If your brake pedal feels too soft or unusual in any way, do not leave before checking you still have enough fluid in the reservoir and no visible issue with the brakes.
In the case of Hakkinen, he was referring to the confidence brought by a car with good brakes, which meant being able to brake later, and not only that. In the case of Andretti's statement, it was about left-foot braking, as well as the change in weight transfer that is done when pressing the brakes.
Racing drivers of that level have a natural feel for a vehicle's balance, and they know that keeping it in check will make them faster around the track, as well as preserve the tires for more laps.
Now, the two athletes quoted above know their way around a car and know what they are talking about. I hope that is something we can all agree on, hands down. Great!
thinking about brakes, and their importance in a car, imagine running out of brakes. It's a tough question, you might say, but I am going to help kick-start your imagination. It happened to me many years ago.
The feeling of “nothing happening” when the middle pedal is pressed is gut-wrenching, and you might not trust the brakes of a vehicle for a while once it happens.
Now, with all the above in mind, can you imagine how over 2,220 Ferrari owners are feeling? In China alone, Ferrari will recall about 2,222 vehicles that were imported between March 2010 and March 2019. It is linked to a potential issue with the braking system, which was first announced back in November 2021.
At the time, the Italian marque announced it was aware of an issue with the braking system of various 458 and 488 models, including (and not limited to) the 458 Speciale, Speciale A, 458 Spider, 488 GTB, and 488 Spider.
Back in November 2021, the issue was linked to a drop in brake fluid volume, which would lead to an error message displayed on the dashboard. If the level in the reservoir dropped by 52 percent from maximum, the driver would be notified with the following message: "Brake fluid level low, Go to dealer slowly."
When the issue arises, an acoustic signal will be issued to warn the driver, while a dashboard warning light will remain lit until the issue is resolved. The acoustic signal might be heard on every engine start-up, or immediately after a start-up, mind you.
As Reuters noted, the Italian company warned drivers to avoid attempting to drive to the nearest dealer, as the dashboard instructs, but to pull over to the side of the road as soon as possible, and then contact Ferrari roadside assistance in their country.
recall was announced on Friday by the country's State Administration for Market Regulation. As the papers regarding the action show, the recall will start on May 30, 2022, so there is a delay of almost a month.
Despite this much detail on the matter, Ferrari has yet to describe the cause of the potential problem. Back in October 2021, the NHTSA was notified of a recall campaign issued by Ferrari for almost 9,985 units regarding a potential brake fluid leak.
On a general level, a brake fluid leak might have various causes behind it, and it may be linked to premature aging of some components, filling the brake fluid reservoir with the wrong type of fluid, brake hose failure, brake caliper failure, or more.
Since so many vehicles might be affected by the same potential issue, the trouble could be linked to a component that is common between those units. It is unclear how many components are shared between those models, though, so we must wait for an official conclusion from the Italian marque.
brake fluid level. If the level is low, or you cannot see any fluid left in the reservoir, inspect all the wheels for any signs of a leak.
In the situation where you spot a sign of a brake fluid leak, it may be a single hose or caliper with issues. In some cases, there may be no visual indication of brake fluid leak on your wheels, which means that it may have taken place somewhere else on the braking circuit.
Regardless of the case, your vehicle will have to be diagnosed by a specialist, and it will require new brake fluid, as well as bleeding out the air in the system. Those need to happen even if the pads or rotors do not require replacing. If your brake pedal feels too soft or unusual in any way, do not leave before checking you still have enough fluid in the reservoir and no visible issue with the brakes.