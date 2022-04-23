Toyota GR Yaris Gets a Lexus Makeover, What Should They Call It?

Toyota’s rally-bred hot hatch, the GR Yaris, has gone down the slightly more premium route by getting a Lexus touch, and it doesn’t look half bad, does it?
Don’t go rushing to your local Lexus dealer, however, because as you can probably tell, the model doesn’t exist. It was sketched out by photo.chopshop, and the only thing it can conquer is our hearts.
Compared to the GR Yaris, the Lexus digital variant sports a new face, which was sourced from the IS. The premium compact sedan’s spindle grille, decorated by the luxury brand’s corporate logo, two bigger side air intakes, and the LED headlights with integrated DRLs are the things that help it stand out next to the real supermini hot hatch.
Everything else is identical to the feisty Toyota, from the swollen fenders, and side mirror caps, to the rear wing, which is slightly visible in the digital illustration. The wheels appear to have about the same size as well, and the ‘Litchfield’ decals on the sides suggest that it has been tuned, getting a new suspension, and a power boost, with up to 300 horsepower available on tap.
In the European specification, the turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine pushes out 257 hp and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque. It works in conjunction with a six-speed manual gearbox and all-wheel drive, enabling a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.5 seconds, and a 143 mph (230 kph) top speed.
The stick shift shouldn’t be the sole option for much longer, as if the latest reports are correct, then the GR Yaris will get an eight-speed automatic transmission. This option will deliver quick shifts and might improve fuel consumption. It appears that the company has already come up with a prototype, which was demonstrated in the Toyota Racing Rally Challenge. But no matter how much some might want it to become real, there is no guarantee that the hot hatch will actually get the automatic gearbox.
