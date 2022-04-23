Toyota GR Yaris Gets a Lexus Makeover, What Should They Call It?

More on this:

1 Slow Porsche Driver Refuses to Move, Is Probably Close to Asking to Speak to the Manager

2 Toyota GR Yaris With 8-Speed Auto 'Box in Testing, Self-Shifting Option Could Become Real

3 10s Toyota GR Yaris Lays Down 519 WHP, Three-Cylinder Turbo Sounds Nasty

4 Toyota GR Yaris Drag Races BMW M4 Competition, Both Are Tremendously Impressive

5 Watch Toyota Boss Akio Toyoda Do Donuts in the New GR Yaris