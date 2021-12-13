Watch Toyota Boss Akio Toyoda Do Donuts in the New GR Yaris

4 Lexus LF-A Nurburgring Edition Signed by Toyota CEO Is for Sale, It's Pricy

Toyota has been mocked for a long time for their rather unappealing cars. Reliable, sure, but never enticing or, God forbid, fun to drive. When Akio Toyoda took the reigns of the automaker in 2009 it was in the aftermath of the unintended acceleration scandal. Grandson of Kiichiro Toyoda, one of Toyota’s founders, Akio promised to make Toyota cars not only better but also more fun. He delivered on his promise with cars like the 86 Coupe (aka the Scion FR-S), the Lexus LF-A supercar, and the new Supra.Toyoda is also responsible for creating the Gazoo Racing brand and the GR cars that, for the first time, sport true racing DNA . This is no surprise considering Akio Toyoda’s close connection with motorsport (he ran the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring in 2019 under the “Mr. Morizou” pseudonym). It is precisely a GR model that pushed Mr. Toyoda in the news these days, as he took it for a spin quite literally.In a video posted on the official Toyota Gazoo Racing YouTube channel, Akio Toyoda is seen pulling some stunts in a rally version of Toyota GR Yaris. It is so rare to watch an automotive industry boss having fun in one of his company’s cars, let alone impressing by his driving techniques. Of course, Mr. Toyoda was not just having fun with the car, he also used the stunt to promote Toyota’s entry for the 2022 World Rally Championship.Although he showed some impressive skills behind the wheel, Akio Toyoda did not drive the WRC-spec car, letting Gazoo Racing driver Jari-Matti Latvala do it. Latvala replaced Tommi Makinen as the Team Principal in 2021. Toyota had a good motorsport year in 2021, winning the WRC constructor’s title, as well as the World Endurance Championship.