Toyota GR Yaris with Akrapovic Exhaust Boasts 315 HP, Sounds Like a Race Car

With a three-cylinder engine rated at up to 268 horsepower, the Toyota GR Yaris is by far the most extreme subcompact you can buy right now. Yet some customers are still looking for ways to increase output and move it closer to its rally-winning counterpart, the Yaris WRC. And it seems that one quick way to add more oomph to the three-cylinder mill is by replacing the stock exhaust with an Akrapovic unit.
The folks over at Biesse Racing, known for tuning a wide range of supercars, are the first to have dropped an Akrapovic exhaust into a GR Yaris. And the results are more than noteworthy in the output department, with significant horsepower and torque gains.
The dyno run in the video below reveals that Akrapovic's titanium exhaust enables the hatchback's three-cylinder engine to generate 19-percent more oomph than a stock setup. Specifically, output jumped from 265 to 315 horsepower.
Likewise, there's also a significant increase in torque. While the stock GR Yaris returned 358 Nm (264 pound-feet) on the dyno, the upgraded hot-hatchback delivered 420 Nm (310 pound-feet) of twist. That's a 17-percent increase over the factory-stock GR Yaris.
At 315 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque, the GR Yaris is now notably more powerful than the four-cylinder version of the Toyota Supra. All while tipping the scales at only 1,200 kg (2,646 pounds), some 200 kg (441 pounds) lighter than the Supra.
With a power-to-weight ratio of almost 263 horsepower per ton, the Akrapovic-fitted GR Yaris is almost on par with performance coupes like the BMW M4 Competition and the Ford Mustang GT. Quite the pocked rocket, wouldn't you agree?
But the good news doesn't stop here. The OPF-delete exhaust also enhances the three cylinder's note to the point where it almost sounds like a race car. And needless to say, the GR Yaris now sounds meaner than a high-performance vehicle fitted with a four-cylinder mill. Check it all out in the video below.
