Toyota GR Yaris: Designed From the Ground up to Be a Pocket Performance Machine

They believed that best suited for competition would be a three-door hatchback vehicle with a lower roofline and a wider rear track. Mr. Akio Toyoda, the CEO of the company, believed strongly that the brand should be thoroughly represented at the WRC competitions, so he authorized the development of the GR Yaris as a homologation vehicle, despite the immense financial expense requirements.
Apart from its name, the two-door GR Yaris holds very little in common with its regular five-door sibling. Its wheelbase seems very similar but there is a world of difference between the two, the GR Yaris being built on a platform that combines the regular Yaris front-end with the rear section of the GA-C platform on which the CH-R or Corolla are based. Furthermore, the GR Yaris features a widened multilink rear suspension and an underfloor tunnel that houses the driveshaft for the four-wheel-drive system.
A veritable pocket rocket for the road, the GR Yaris gets its power from a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder powerplant that produces 257 hp and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque, making it the most powerful production three-cylinder unit on the market. It enables the GR Yaris to reach a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) time of just 5.5 seconds and a 143 mph (230 kph). Moreover, the engine comes hydraulically mounted on one side in order to reduce unwanted vibrations and movements during high-speed driving.
The transmission of choice for this homologation special is only a six-speed manual assembly that works wonders alongside a four-wheel-drive system that is said to be one of the lightest on the market. It boasts an aluminum transfer case that can alter the torque split depending on the driving mode of choice, from a 60:40 setting front to rear in Normal mode to 30:70 in Sport or 50:50 in the Track setting. Open differentials come as standard but, the optional Circuit Pack brings a pair of Torsen limited-slip differentials and a reworked suspension in the mix, alongside other goodies such as a set of BBS forged 18-inch alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S performance tires.
Apart from its name, the two-door GR Yaris holds very little in common with its regular five-door sibling. Its wheelbase seems very similar but there is a world of difference between the two, the GR Yaris being built on a platform that combines the regular Yaris front-end with the rear section of the GA-C platform on which the CH-R or Corolla are based. Furthermore, the GR Yaris features a widened multilink rear suspension and an underfloor tunnel that houses the driveshaft for the four-wheel-drive system.
A veritable pocket rocket for the road, the GR Yaris gets its power from a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder powerplant that produces 257 hp and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque, making it the most powerful production three-cylinder unit on the market. It enables the GR Yaris to reach a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) time of just 5.5 seconds and a 143 mph (230 kph). Moreover, the engine comes hydraulically mounted on one side in order to reduce unwanted vibrations and movements during high-speed driving.
The transmission of choice for this homologation special is only a six-speed manual assembly that works wonders alongside a four-wheel-drive system that is said to be one of the lightest on the market. It boasts an aluminum transfer case that can alter the torque split depending on the driving mode of choice, from a 60:40 setting front to rear in Normal mode to 30:70 in Sport or 50:50 in the Track setting. Open differentials come as standard but, the optional Circuit Pack brings a pair of Torsen limited-slip differentials and a reworked suspension in the mix, alongside other goodies such as a set of BBS forged 18-inch alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S performance tires.