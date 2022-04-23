Inside the 2022 Hot Wheels Mud Runners Series, Off-Road Warriors Are Revealed

Do you remember playing around in sandpits when you were little? Those felt like the perfect place to test your diecast cars, especially if you had any dump trucks lying around. But regular 1/64 vehicles did the trick too, albeit they did tend to get all muddy after a while. The combination of water and sand wasn't all that good on them, and after a while, they started falling apart.
But Mattel has got a solution for you. Having the "I went out and played with my Hot Wheels in the mud" look is now possible without leaving the comfort of your home. Well, you might have to go out at least once to get the cars, if you're not keen on ordering them online.
The 2022 Hot Wheels Mud Runners series is a mix of five different vehicles, hailing from three different continents. As you would expect, the wheels look like they've been rolling around mud all day long, and there are even splashes integrated into the livery to make it look more life-like.
The first vehicle included in this set is the Mercedes-Benz Unimog 1300. This casting was first introduced in 2019, as part of the HW Hot Trucks series. This marks its sixth appearance so far, and you could say it's the best one so far.
The 1967 Jeepster Commando is up next, and you can't help but get a sort of "Jurassic Park" vibe at first glance. This truck even has a motorcycle attached to it on the backside, although it does look rather basic. That being said, we should keep in mind the fact that this is not a Premium set.
Oldsmobile 442 W-30 is a strange appearance on this list, as you wouldn't expect to see this car embarking on an off-road adventure. But it has been lifted and fitted with the right set of wheels for the job.
This casting has been around since 1993, but it was later retooled in 2006. The fourth car in the Mud Runners series is a classic Toyota Land Cruiser in Matte Olive. This casting was created by the late Ryu Asada in collaboration with Manson Cheung. It was just released last year as part of the HW Hot Trucks series.
The last item in the set is probably going to be everyone's favorite. The 2015 Land Rover Defender Double Cab in Matte Black is going to look great in any off-road photos, if you're already into diecast photography or not. Just load up the bed with sand or even the kibble you'd use to feed your pet and choose the right angle to make the vehicle look like it's a real life-size one.
This casting was first released in 2018, and most collectors have at least one of these on display or stored away in some part of their homes. If you haven't found this set in stores yet, don't worry, there are plenty of them to go around. You should expect to pay anything between $15 to $50 on all five vehicles, depending on where you're buying them from.
