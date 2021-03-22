Jeep Debuts Retro-Styled Jeepster Beach Concept Ahead of 2021 Easter Safari

Electric Wrangler Magneto Concept Is the Star of 2021 Easter Jeep Safari

Smaller than the company's utilitarian SUVs, the Jeepster was a more comfortable vehicle. It came with extra standard equipment and, unlike the CJ it was based on, it featured actual doors. The It's also based on a modern Wrangler , but as the name suggests, the bodywork is a tribute to the Jeepster Commando, a tinythat Jeep built from 1966 to 1973. The sheet metal is a pretty accurate rendition of the Jeepster. There's a wider wrap-around hood, a vintage seven-slat grille, and additional, smaller lights mounted at the corners.The rear end also looks like a modern revival of the old Jeepster Commander thanks to the slanted fascia with basic rectangular taillights and vintage-style " Jeep " lettering on the tailgate.The interior is still based on the regular, 2021 Wrangler, but the red upholstery and the low-back seats harken back to the late 1960s crossover. In pure Easter Safari fashion, the Jeepster Beach comes without carpeting and with a roll cage instead of rear seats.Even the paint job is of the vintage variety, with the burnt orange hue clearly inspired by the brown, gold, and orange color options available back in the day.Under the hood of the Jeepster Beach lurks a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Definitely fitting given that the original Jeepster also came with a four-banger standard. But this isn't the regular Hurricane offered in the Wrangler.The engine has been massaged by SRT and packs 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. That's 70 horsepower and 74 pound-feet more than the standard turbo-four. The Wrangler Rubicon transfer case with a low 4:1 range gives the Jeepster Beach proper rock-climbing capability.All told, the Jeepster Beach is yet another cool revival that we won't see go into production. The Jeepster name is actually older than the 1966 Commander. It was first introduced in 1948, when Willys-Overland wanted a slice of the automobile market.Smaller than the company's utilitarian SUVs, the Jeepster was a more comfortable vehicle. It came with extra standard equipment and, unlike the CJ it was based on, it featured actual doors. The Jeepster probably was the first production vehicle to bridge the cap between SUVs and automobiles.