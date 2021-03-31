autoevolution
These Are 5 of the Best Aftermarket Brands for Your Replacement Pads and Rotors

31 Mar 2021, 9:55 UTC ·
Home > News > Auto Guide
The braking system is the oldest and most important safety feature of any vehicle, and its maintenance should be treated with the utmost importance. This article takes a look at the best aftermarket options for replacement pads and rotors, which could save you money and or better braking performance.
6 photos
Brembo Aftermarket Product LineATE Aftermarket Product LineBosch Aftermarket Product LineAC Delco Aftermarket Product LineWagner Brakes Aftermarket Product Line
The most common symptom of worn rotors occurs when pushing the brake pedal. If you feel it vibrating and an awful screeching noise also accompanies it, it most likely means that they've done and you should immediately get them checked and replaced.

The same awful noise can also mean the brake pads are worn out. Vehicles equipped with wear sensors will notify you if this is the case either through a warning light or a warning message.

Brake pads can last anywhere between 19,000 and 65,000 miles (31,000-105,000 km), depending on their quality and your driving style, while rotors have a 35,000-70,000-mile (56,000-113,000-km) lifespan, which can also be influenced by a variety of factors.

Depending on the vehicle, these parts can be expensive, so it’s never a bad idea to have some general information. It could be useful if you know what you’re doing and plan to replace them yourself or simply want to discuss options with your mechanic. Brembo

The Italian manufacturer is the most famous name in the world of braking systems. Over the years, the high-performance parts it built have provided stopping power to a huge number of established carmakers like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, Nissan, Dodge, Jeep, Chevrolet, and the list could go on and on.

They also have a comprehensive range of aftermarket products for nearly every car (and motorcycle) model out there. The list of OE-quality rotors is huge, and they include UV coating technology for superior corrosion resistance or Brembo’s exclusive pillar venting system.

For higher-quality and performance, the manufacturer offers the grooved MAX or perforated XTRA range that comes in OE diameters.

As for the pads, the Low-Met range offers OE-level quality for European vehicles, while the NAO model, which is designed for Asian and American-made cars, also offers a premium quality product, but with more durable and environmentally friendly construction.

For those looking for something even better than OE quality, the Xtra range offers increased performance when paired with the Max or Xtra rotors. ATE

Part of Continental AG, this German manufacturer has been supplying braking systems for companies such as BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen, Audi, or more recently, Renault.

Just like Brembo, ATE provides a wide-range of OEM-level pads and upgrades like ceramic pads and the PowerDisc rotors, which use an innovative groove pattern for better heat and water dispersion. Bosch

Another German manufacturer with deep roots in the automotive industry also develops braking systems for many carmakers.

The company's aftermarket range includes standard discs and rotors for a variety of vehicles, and its premium line offers high-quality alternatives.

These include QuietCast perforated rotors and ceramic pads that, in most cases, exceed OE levels in terms of quality.ACDelco

This American brand is owned and operated by General Motors and manufactures genuine replacement parts for the carmaker’s vehicles.

However, the supplier also provides a broad range of aftermarket parts for non-GM vehicles.

Those are split into two product ranges: the Gold line (formerly “Professional” line), which consists of premium alternatives for OE parts, and the Silver line (formerly “Advantage” line), which provides quality, high-value options for most makes and models. Wagner

This company traces its roots back to the late 1890s when Herbert Appleton Wagner and Ferdinand Schwedtmann (a.k.a. Francis Charles Schwedtman) founded Wagner Electric Corporation. The products they manufactured include electric motors, electric starters, and headlamps for early automobiles.

Today, the brand is part of the Federal-Mogul Motorparts group and includes two major divisions: Wagner Lighting Products and Wagner Brake Products.

The latter manufactures high-quality pads and rotors, among other components for passenger car braking systems. The company offers a broad range of products like premium-quality OEx, Severe Duty (SD), or ThermoQuiet (TQ) brake pads for pretty much every vehicle on the road today.

Wagner also offers a line of OE-quality rotors that utilize the latest technologies to provide increased durability and excellent braking performance.
braking system brake pads Brake Rotors ATE Brakes brembo brakes Bosch Brakes Wagner Brakes AC Delco Brakes
 
 
 
 
 

