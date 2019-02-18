Ferrari 488 Pista vs Porsche 911 GT3 RS vs McLaren 600LT Track Battle Is Lit

If you're looking for the closest competitors of the Ferrari 488 Pista, those would have to be the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and the McLaren 720S. However, we're not here to bring you a battle between the three, even though we've brought along a supercar compare involving the Pista. Instead, the Maranello special is thrown at the McLaren 600LT and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

4 photos



Now, before moving any further, we have to point out that the Porsche has the greatest disadvantage here, since it's the only naturally aspirated toy.



However, that conclusion only involves the power-to-weight ratio of the beasts, since the atmospheric nature of the rear-engined machine allows it to dominate its rivals in terms of the soundtrack and throttle response.



Of course, tires are a crucial aspect of such a confrontation. And you should know that while the



Given the said balance mishaps, one could believe that we're looking at a piece of footage aimed at favoring the Prancing Horse, as stated in one of the most popular YouTube comments for the video - the comment also mentions the small army of Ferrari technicians present on site.



However, one needs to check out the final part of the clip before jumping to conclusions. Oh, and you should know Ferrari always sends its staff to such comparisons, whereas other automakers simply deliver the car, without worrying about the wear and tear that could take place during the hooning and potentially influence the results of such a test.



P.S.: Since the British magazine also include a few McLaren Senna numbers in the comparo, we'll mention that, according to Chris Harris, the 600LT is more fun to drive on the track than the Senna.



This supercar brawl sees autocar throwing the three go-fast toys at each other on the Anglesea Circuit (the Coastal layout of the track was used) for a lap time fight. Then the three engage in a straight-line competition, with both their acceleration and their braking performance being assessed.Now, before moving any further, we have to point out that the Porsche has the greatest disadvantage here, since it's the only naturally aspirated toy.However, that conclusion only involves the power-to-weight ratio of the beasts, since the atmospheric nature of the rear-engined machine allows it to dominate its rivals in terms of the soundtrack and throttle response.Of course, tires are a crucial aspect of such a confrontation. And you should know that while the Ferrari 488 Pista and the Porsche 911 GT3 RS came with the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs, the McLaren 600 LT packed Pirelli P Zero Trofeo Rs.Given the said balance mishaps, one could believe that we're looking at a piece of footage aimed at favoring the Prancing Horse, as stated in one of the most popular YouTube comments for the video - the comment also mentions the small army of Ferrari technicians present on site.However, one needs to check out the final part of the clip before jumping to conclusions. Oh, and you should know Ferrari always sends its staff to such comparisons, whereas other automakers simply deliver the car, without worrying about the wear and tear that could take place during the hooning and potentially influence the results of such a test.P.S.: Since the British magazine also include a few McLaren Senna numbers in the comparo, we'll mention that, according to Chris Harris, the 600LT is more fun to drive on the track than the Senna.