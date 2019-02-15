Frozen White 2019 Ford GT Carbon Series Shows Standout Spec

The Ford GT isn't the kind of machine that relies on spec to stand out. Even so, certain configurations of the Blue Oval halo car deserve more attention than others and the one we have here is the perfect example of this.

Frozen White Carbon Series with Race Red accents. #ford #fordgt #fordperformance #fordgtforum #carbon #carbonseries #amazingcars247 #supercars A post shared by aka DBK (@fordgtforum) on Feb 14, 2019 at 9:10am PST We're looking at an FGT that comes dressed in Frozen White. And while opinions on this hue's ability to turn heads might be split, we can't say the same about the hue used for the various accents of the machine, namely Race Red.Oh, and did we mention this is a Carbon Series Ford GT? CF visible bits aside, this means the toy is 40 lbs friendlier to the scales compared to the standard car, with this being achieved thanks to the carbon wheels (these rims are an option on the normal GT), a titanium exhaust, as well as polycarbonate windows.As for the cabin of the GT Carbon Series, this might miss aspects like cupholders, but you should know that, unlike in the case of the Competition Series predecessor of the limited edition, you'll find air conditioning and a sound system.Now, we'll remind you that the second generation of the Ford GT is closer to the concept of a racecar than most of its competitors. And while Ford might have achieved Le Mans glory with the mid-engined beast, there are also owners who enjoy other forms of racing.Let's take drag racing, for instance - we've already shown you an example of the FGT whose driver enjoys engaging in straight-line battles. We're referring to Brooks, the YouTuber who runs the Drag Times channel.For instance, there's the aficionado's GT duking it out with a Ferrari 488 Spider. The battle took place during a half-mile event, so the mid-engined monster had plenty of space to stretch their mechanical legs.Then there was the time when the twin-turbo V6 animal took on the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Once again, the two slabs of America got together for a half-mile brawl, with the results being spectacular.