autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Ford Gets Mecum to Pay for Auctioning a GT, Bans It from Selling Any More

25 Jan 2019, 7:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
In May last year, during the Spring Classic Auction organized by Mecum in Indianapolis, Indiana, a Ford GT with only 7 miles on the odometer found a new owner for $1.7 million. Usually that’s a good thing, but the Ford GT is not your average car and owning one comes with a lot of baggage.
24 photos
Ford GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum websiteFord GT for Sale on Mecum website
To be able to get possession of a GT, the average customer has to send an application and get approval for the purchase from Ford. Once the money for one is paid, Ford makes the new owners sign a contract that prevents them from selling the GT for two years after purchase.

The GT auctioned by Mecum last year was a 2017 model year, meaning there was no chance in hell the two years were up. That caused Ford to go bananas – after it did the same in the case of John Cena – and take Mecum to court in Marion County, Indiana.

On Thursday, the Blue Oval announced it has reached a settlement with the auction house over the sale of the GT at one of its events. The full details of the settlements were not disclosed, but Mecum will pay financially for its transgression, with all the undisclosed amount to “be donated to the Ford Motor Company Fund.”

Additionally, Mecum will from now one be forbidden from selling any Ford GT owned by its original purchaser that is still subject to the two-year sales moratorium.” If a customer is crazy enough to drive a GT to Mecum's back yard, the auction house will be forced to “consult with Ford regarding any Ford GT consigned with Mecum by any downstream purchaser […] and will not permit the auction sale of that GT during that time without Ford’s consent.”

Additionally, Ford warns GT owners that they need to “abide by the terms of their agreements in order to avoid controversy."
Ford GT Mecum auction sale court John Cena
press release
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Latest car models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupGMC Sierra 2500HDGMC Sierra 2500HD Heavy Duty PickupRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniSUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactAll car models  
 
 