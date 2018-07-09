NASA's Dawn Probe Fires Ion Engines for the Last Time

Father Breaks Windshield with His Fist to Get Daughter in Ugly Custody Dispute

One of the latest viral videos shows an incident that took place in a parking lot in the city of Naberezhnye Chelny, central Russia. It was shot from inside the car, by a woman sitting in the passenger seat – reportedly a friend of the driver, who is the former partner of the man going Hulk-like on the vehicle to retrieve his daughter from inside.You can see it at the bottom of the page. According to reports in the local media, cited by News , these 2 have a long history of custodial disputes, made worse by the fact that the law in Russia doesn’t grant equal custodial rights to the parents. The mother is favored, unless evidence of domestic violence against the child is provided.Clearly, this man is not ok with that and he will do anything to get his daughter, even if that means scarring her for her. After a dispute with the mother, he is seen standing in front of the car, while urging the woman, “I will not go, open the door!'”When it becomes clear to him that she will not be opening any door, much less allow him to walk away with the child, he produces a set of car keys from his pocket and, with it and his fist, he pounds on the windshield until it breaks. The woman tries to leave with the car but can’t, as he won’t move away and that would mean driving off with him on the hood.The man moves forward and breaks the window on the driver’s side, and reaches in and takes the keys from ignition. He then opens the back door and takes the screaming child from her seat. Because this is Russia , all this is happening in broad daylight, with people looking on but doing absolutely nothing to protect the 2 screaming women and child.According to reports, the woman did not call the cops on the man because police have no records of an incident report.