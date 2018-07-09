Nissan Officially Admits Cheating in Emissions and Fuel Economy Tests

Nissan said in a statement that, following compliance checks of various parts of its operations at the domestic vehicle production plants and those of affiliates, it found a series of irregularities meant to mislead authorities.First, says Nissan, tests of exhaust emissions and fuel economy were conducted in ways that deviated from the prescribed testing environment. Based on the falsified results, inspection reports were created and submitted.The carmaker does not explicitly detail the system used for cheating, nor does it name the people responsible for this. It does state that a full and comprehensive investigation meant to bring to light the causes and background of this behavior are underway, led by Japanese law firm Nishimura and Asahi.Despite the admission that it cheated, Nissan claims that its vehicle-type approval average measurement values guarantee the catalog specifications for exhaust emissions. No errors within the fuel economy figures disclosed by Nissan were found.“Nissan understands and regrets the concern and inconvenience caused to stakeholders as a result of its kanken issues last year. Proactive initiatives to prevent recurrence of such issues have led to the discovery of this misconduct, for which the company is regretful,” says the carmaker in a statement.After discovering the misconduct, Nissan said it will be carrying out comprehensive checks of frameworks, organizations, and processes related to regulatory compliance and warns “appropriate measures will be taken” to combat those found not to be outside rules and regulations.All the findings of the investigation were submitted to the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism.In expectation of the announcement made on Monday, Nissan’s shares dropped about 5 percent to their lowest level in more than a year.