Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 Nurburgring Near Crash Is One Lucky Spin

Blitzing the Nurburgring in an R33 Nissan Skyline GT-R sounds like a dream. First all, getting to lap what is arguably the world's fiercest racetrack is a reason to jump for joy. And doing so while behind the wheel of a JDM icon like the R33 only makes things better.

Well, no handling aids can save a machine from its driver when the electronic nannies are off, which is why the dream can easily turn into a nightmare. And the piece of footage we've brought along for today delivers an example of this.



The clip shows an R33 Skyline GT-R experiencing a near crash on the



This is where the driver's mistakes become obvious, with the man's late reactions sending the machine sliding the other way. And it doesn't take long until the Japanese toy, which seemed to be in mind condition, skids off the track.



Fortunately, the relatively modest momentum of the vehicle, along with the generous gravel trap on the side of the circuit, stopped the car just inches away from the guardrail.



The moment that follows sees the all-wheel-drive system of the car being put to the test, as the vehicle has to escape the gravel.



And this is the part where the driver decides to do the right thing, as he stops in a safe zone to clear the gravel instead of risking to throw all of it onto the track, which might've caused trouble in an already risky corner.



Here's to hoping the



