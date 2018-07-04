VW Driver Going the Wrong Way Goes Ballistic when Van Driver Wouldn’t Move

There’s a lot to be gained in cutting in line, but only if you can pull it off. This Volkswagen driver gave it his best shot, but he didn’t come near being successful.

10 photos



Again, this driver learned all this the hard way, on a busy British road. Video of the incident was posted to Facebook and has garnered a lot of attention. It’s not difficult to understand why: here’s a guy who’s not only breaking the law, but he actually has the nerve to go ballistic at a guy trying to prevent him from doing it.



As you can see in the first video at the bottom of the page, the VW should have been stuck in traffic, on the other side of the road, but its driver thought he’d outsmart all those suckers and cut in line – by driving a large chunk on the wrong side of the road.



To his bad luck, he came across another driver in a van, who refused to move a bit to the side so he could pass. As these things go, a commotion ensued, with the VW driver losing his cool and coming to the side door of the van to urge its driver to “get the f**k out.” He must have had some kind of physical confrontation in mind, one imagines.



At last, seeing he couldn’t convince the van driver to let him through, he had to go back to his car and reverse – presumably, to the back of the line.



Hilariously, one day after this confrontation, the van driver found himself in a similar situation: another driver going the wrong way tried to intimidate him to let him through. There’s video of that, too.







Then again, if said cutting in line also implies breaking the law , you might want to reconsider it. Not because there could always be a cop watching, ready to issue you a ticket, but because other drivers might not want to allow you to break the law.Again, this driver learned all this the hard way, on a busy British road. Video of the incident was posted to Facebook and has garnered a lot of attention. It’s not difficult to understand why: here’s a guy who’s not only breaking the law, but he actually has the nerve to go ballistic at a guy trying to prevent him from doing it.As you can see in the first video at the bottom of the page, the VW should have been stuck in traffic, on the other side of the road, but its driver thought he’d outsmart all those suckers and cut in line – by driving a large chunk on the wrong side of the road.To his bad luck, he came across another driver in a van, who refused to move a bit to the side so he could pass. As these things go, a commotion ensued, with the VW driver losing his cool and coming to the side door of the van to urge its driver to “get the f**k out.” He must have had some kind of physical confrontation in mind, one imagines.At last, seeing he couldn’t convince the van driver to let him through, he had to go back to his car and reverse – presumably, to the back of the line.Hilariously, one day after this confrontation, the van driver found himself in a similar situation: another driver going the wrong way tried to intimidate him to let him through. There’s video of that, too.