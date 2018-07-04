autoevolution
 

VW Driver Going the Wrong Way Goes Ballistic when Van Driver Wouldn’t Move

4 Jul 2018, 9:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There’s a lot to be gained in cutting in line, but only if you can pull it off. This Volkswagen driver gave it his best shot, but he didn’t come near being successful.
10 photos
Tiny Volkswagen T-Cross Puts on Brave Face for Nurburgring TestingTiny Volkswagen T-Cross Puts on Brave Face for Nurburgring TestingTiny Volkswagen T-Cross Puts on Brave Face for Nurburgring TestingTiny Volkswagen T-Cross Puts on Brave Face for Nurburgring TestingTiny Volkswagen T-Cross Puts on Brave Face for Nurburgring TestingTiny Volkswagen T-Cross Puts on Brave Face for Nurburgring TestingTiny Volkswagen T-Cross Puts on Brave Face for Nurburgring TestingTiny Volkswagen T-Cross Puts on Brave Face for Nurburgring TestingTiny Volkswagen T-Cross Puts on Brave Face for Nurburgring Testing
Then again, if said cutting in line also implies breaking the law, you might want to reconsider it. Not because there could always be a cop watching, ready to issue you a ticket, but because other drivers might not want to allow you to break the law.

Again, this driver learned all this the hard way, on a busy British road. Video of the incident was posted to Facebook and has garnered a lot of attention. It’s not difficult to understand why: here’s a guy who’s not only breaking the law, but he actually has the nerve to go ballistic at a guy trying to prevent him from doing it.

As you can see in the first video at the bottom of the page, the VW should have been stuck in traffic, on the other side of the road, but its driver thought he’d outsmart all those suckers and cut in line – by driving a large chunk on the wrong side of the road.

To his bad luck, he came across another driver in a van, who refused to move a bit to the side so he could pass. As these things go, a commotion ensued, with the VW driver losing his cool and coming to the side door of the van to urge its driver to “get the f**k out.” He must have had some kind of physical confrontation in mind, one imagines.

At last, seeing he couldn’t convince the van driver to let him through, he had to go back to his car and reverse – presumably, to the back of the line.

Hilariously, one day after this confrontation, the van driver found himself in a similar situation: another driver going the wrong way tried to intimidate him to let him through. There’s video of that, too.



lol road rage funny Volkswagen
To SUV or Not to SUV How to Use the Bush Winch A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Drifting Guide for Dummies Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
The Judgemental Uber Guy 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 
 