SUV

The incident was captured on camera by a fellow motorist, who then uploaded it to an Instagram group where users post funny stuff from Hialeah, South Florida. This definitely qualifies as such, though it still had some potential for being a dangerous situation.It happened south of Interstate 75, Northwest 87th Avenue and West 28th Court, and involved a driver who got so mad that he tried to pick a fight with a Ford Expedition . Quite literally so.The video shows the guy on the road, yelling at the occupants of a black. Because they clearly have no intention of coming out for a confrontation, the guy steps in front of the car and, after flexing his muscles much like Popeye, he starts punching the grille until his sunglasses come off.This seems to infuriate him even more, but he loses it again when the Expedition starts backing down, going in reverse. Clearly, the other driver realized that the man was a danger to himself and was trying to protect him.Well, safety be damned! The angry dude runs towards the SUV and hops on the grille, much like he would on an actual human being he was about to bring to the ground for a severe ass whooping. But this is no actual human being, so the Ford remains unimpressed.Luckily, that final gesture seems to have satisfied the man, so he looks back menacingly one more time, goes back to his car and drives away.Hialieah police confirm for the media that an incident was reported for the area and officers were dispatched. However, the person who made the call (presumably the driver of the Ford Expedition) refused to file a report.