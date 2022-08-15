Fake It Till You Make It: Say Hello to the Honda Accord 'Hellcat'

Did you know Honda and Dodge did a collab’ on an Accord Hellcat? No? Well, that’s because they didn’t, outside of the wildest dreams of the owner of the pictured car that is.
Seen somewhere in the United States, apparently, and made famous by Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, the mid-size sedan in question is literally ‘bad,’ and not in a good way obviously.
You see, while no Honda fan would ever be seen in such a car, the owner of this Accord decided to forget about common sense, and ‘decorated’ their ride with giant ‘Hellcat’ decals on the sides. They stretch from the B to the C pillars, spanning between the bottom end of the side skirts, all the way up to the window line, and are a ridiculous mod.
We hope we don’t have to explain the ‘ridiculous’ part, because if you do not know why, then you should have your petrolhead license revoked. Still, the only way to justify the ‘Hellcat’ stickers is if this Honda Accord actually rocks the whining lump under the hood, which it obviously doesn’t, as there isn’t enough room for it, and for the most part, it is bone stock.
There are several variations of the power unit available, and the most potent yet is still found on the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. It remains the brand’s most powerful street-legal model ever, and on a good day, with lots of prepping, it can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.3 seconds. This puts it in the same zone as full-blown hypercars. The automaker marketed it as the world’s fastest production car to 60 when they unveiled it in 2017, and it has the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 to thank for that, as it churns out an amazing 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque.
