Faceless 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Drags First-Gen Mustang, There's No Contest

One thing that makes drag racing so awesome is that no matter how regulated it is, there's always at least one category or event that allows all sorts of cool vehicles to join in on the fun. This third-generation Chevy Corvette packing a turbocharged LS is one of them.
Introduced in 1968, the C3 arrived at a time when U.S. automakers were obsessed with big power and quick runs down the quarter-mile. The Corvette came with a small block in its more affordable trims, but Chevrolet also offered a 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) big block in different flavors.
The less potent iteration was good for a solid 390 horsepower in 1968, whereas the Tri-Power version generated a more impressive 435 horses. But things got even more spectacular in 1969 when the company added the aluminum ZL1. Rated at 460 horsepower and combines with other goodies, it enabled the Corvette to hit 60 mph in less than five seconds and cover the quarter-mile in less than 12 hits. Both were impressive figures for the era.
Come 2022 and the golden-era C3 can still hold its own against some modern muscle cars, but it's not exactly competitive in races that involve forced induction and drag-spec upgrades. But this didn't stop one Matt Tracey from bringing a 1971 Corvette to the drag strip at the 2022 Hot Rod Drag Week.
Of course, I'm not talking about a bone-stock 'Vette. This muscular classic not only rides on meaty rear tires and skinny front wheels, as any dragster should but also had its standard small-block V8 replaced. And Matt didn't just settle for a regular LS swap. He went with a 1999 5.3-liter mill and topped it off with 799 heads, a high ram intake, a VS Racing turbocharger, and a Texas Speed cam.
An unknown amount of oomph hits the rear wheels through a Jegs transmission, a custom-built Ford nine-inch rear end, and a homemade four-link setup. We don't get any info on horsepower and torque, but the fact that Matt had to cut off the front clip to make room for everything is enough to guess that this Corvette is significantly more potent that a regular C3.
Fortunately enough though, we can see how quick it is thanks to some footage from Byron Dragway, which was included in this year's Drag and Drive event. The Corvette lines up at the Christmas tree against a modified first-gen Ford Mustang and takes no prisoners. The sprint takes only 10.36 seconds, almost a full second quicker than the Mustang, and stops the speed trap at 119 mph (192 kph).
But that's not Matt's quickest sprint because he also managed a 9.99-second pass, which is only a few tenths slower than the Dodge Challenger Demon. Described by the track announced as a Corvette "only a junkyard could love," this faceless coupe is one fast rat rod. Just how I like them. Hit play to watch it go.
