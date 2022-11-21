Corvette L46 Is Looking for a New Driver, It Is Not a Garage Queen

Having an L30 Corvette C3 might be rewarding since it's not a very difficult car to drive and not so complicated to fix if and when it breaks. But when you want more power under the hood and to surprise your fellows on a track day, the L46 is the one to get. Like this one.
The third generation of the best-known American sports car carried over some significant parts from its predecessor, the C2 Corvette. Yet, several modifications and updates made this generation the one that survived both the Muscle Car Era and the Malaise Era. Some of these cars were built just for cruising on the highway, while others were made to shred their tires on race tracks.
Retaining the chassis from the C2 was not a bad idea since that came with an independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes. These were highly appreciated, even in the most basic form of the C3 Corvette. This L30 version featured a 300-hp engine paired with a three-speed manual. Yet, not many of these found some homes as customers quickly ticked the box for either a four-speed with three pedals or the newly introduced Turbo Hydramatic with a 3-speed automatic that replaced the previously used 2-speed Powerglide.
But then was the $131 option for the L46 version fitted with the 350/350 engine. That was chosen by many since, in 1969, the median income increased by more than five percent when compared to the previous year. The Corvette fitted with this option is worth less than the average salary for a year. That scale still applies with the base C8 Corvette... if you can find one. But, if you want, you can try and get yourself this car: an L46 'Vette.
What you see here is a 1969 model that went through a restoration process. It was not brought into a concours state since it was driven and not stored as a garage queen. However, about two decades ago, it was refurbished, and the Monza Red color still shines on the beautiful bodywork. It is matched with 15" Rally wheels shod in BFGoodrich tires, which were mounted under current ownership. Also, the seller installed new KYB shocks in 2021. Apart from the transmission, which is a period correct one, the car is a numbers-matching example.
Out of the 79,000 miles shown on the odo, the current owner drove just about 3,000 of them. So, it might be worth a trip to Campbellsport, Wisconsin, to take a closer look at the car. But you should do that before the auction ends on November 29, five days after Thanksgiving. At the time of writing, the maximum bid was $20,000. We saw other L46 coupes leaving their owners for around $40,000.
