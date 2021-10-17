5 95-Year-Old WWII Vet Gets Front Line Honor on the 2022 Corvette “Battlefield”

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Rotting Away Near a Forest Is Full of Surprises

If you want to see the Corvette live, you can find it in Accokeek, Maryland. It is, and the example that we have here shows exactly why, despite the challenging condition that we can all see in the photo gallery.eBay seller beynum62 says the car was originally purchased to be restored, but as anyone should be able to guess, this didn’t really happen, so the Vette is now aiming for a third chance from another owner.The good news, however, is the Corvette seems to tick most of the boxes when it comes to a solid restoration candidate.While it’s hard to determine just how much rust has made its way to the metal, what we do know is the car is 100 percent complete, so no parts are missing. And of course, this makes a restoration process much easier, though, on the other hand, nobody can tell what needs to be replaced until they thoroughly inspect the vehicle.Interested buyers should also be happy to hear that the 327 (5.3-liter) engine under the hood still turns by hand, so in theory, it still has life in it and is not locked up from sitting.The 1969 Corvette was available with 327 and 427 (7.0-liter) engines, with the power output starting at 300 horsepower for the standard unit (also the one powering this example) and going all the way up to 435 horsepower on the RPO L71.Whether or not this Corvette would end up getting another chance to return to the road is something that we’ll all find out in approximately 6 days when the bidding wars are projected to come to an end. The top offer at the time of writing is $6,000, but the reserve is yet to be met.If you want to see the Corvette live, you can find it in Accokeek, Maryland.

