Half of Century Corvette Sells at No Reserve

Even if it's not the best-looking open-top Corvette C3 on the market, this 1972 model has its aces in its sleeves: it comes with a number-matching engine and, to top it all off, it doesn't have a reserve, meaning that the top-bidder will drive away with the car.
The American car industry faced a real problem when the rising insurance costs forced customers to look for lower-powered, mundane vehicles. Moreover, the upcoming emission standards led to a decrease in engine performance. Last but not least, the switch from SAE gross to SAE net system showed a considerable decline in advertised horsepower. But, in 1972, Chevrolet considered that it had one more year to keep the momentum in the Corvette's lineup.
It was the last year when the most famous American sports car received metallic bumpers, like those featured on this car. The seller doesn't hide anything and admits that the paint is not impeccable and has some imperfections. On the other hand, the vehicle comes with a hard top, which you may leave in the garage when the sun is up. And, if you live in Colorado and the weather changes in the next 15 minutes, you still have that rag top to protect you from rain.
The interior looks decent with its black bucket seats. Yet, the cabin shows its age, and there are many signs of wear and tear. I wonder how the steering wheel rim really looks. For now, it is wrapped in a cover that has definitely seen better days. But what can you expect from a 50-year-old vehicle driven for almost 120,000 (194,000 km)? Judging by how this Stingray (yes, one word) looks, it has never been restored. But the classiccarbuddy seller didn't say a word if it's a survivor or not.
Yet, the car features a few options, such as power steering and brakes and an adjustable steering wheel. There is also a stereo installed on it so you can enjoy the radio while driving around in this convertible Corvette.
Under the hood, this beauty shows a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 paired to a four-speed automatic. Even though it has the base (K) engine, as the VIN shows, it churned out 200 hp (203 PS) when it was new, meaning that it was no slouch. In addition, the seller says that the frame is in good shape.
If you want more information about this car, you may call the seller and ask for a video they recorded. Last but not least, if you're still unconvinced that it might be a great deal, you should go to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and check the car in person. But hurry, since the car will go away in three days. Remember, folks, there is no reserve for this 50-year-old beauty!
It was the last year when the most famous American sports car received metallic bumpers, like those featured on this car. The seller doesn't hide anything and admits that the paint is not impeccable and has some imperfections. On the other hand, the vehicle comes with a hard top, which you may leave in the garage when the sun is up. And, if you live in Colorado and the weather changes in the next 15 minutes, you still have that rag top to protect you from rain.
The interior looks decent with its black bucket seats. Yet, the cabin shows its age, and there are many signs of wear and tear. I wonder how the steering wheel rim really looks. For now, it is wrapped in a cover that has definitely seen better days. But what can you expect from a 50-year-old vehicle driven for almost 120,000 (194,000 km)? Judging by how this Stingray (yes, one word) looks, it has never been restored. But the classiccarbuddy seller didn't say a word if it's a survivor or not.
Yet, the car features a few options, such as power steering and brakes and an adjustable steering wheel. There is also a stereo installed on it so you can enjoy the radio while driving around in this convertible Corvette.
Under the hood, this beauty shows a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 paired to a four-speed automatic. Even though it has the base (K) engine, as the VIN shows, it churned out 200 hp (203 PS) when it was new, meaning that it was no slouch. In addition, the seller says that the frame is in good shape.
If you want more information about this car, you may call the seller and ask for a video they recorded. Last but not least, if you're still unconvinced that it might be a great deal, you should go to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and check the car in person. But hurry, since the car will go away in three days. Remember, folks, there is no reserve for this 50-year-old beauty!