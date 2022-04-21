F1 Returns to Europe, Hamilton and Russel Are Set to Keep up With Ferrari and Red Bull

What goes up must come down. Or in other words, all empires fall, eventually. For the past 8 years, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team has been seemingly unstoppable in F1, winning the World Constructors title year after year with the help of drivers Nico Rosberg, Valtteri Bottas, and Lewis Hamilton. Lewis has been dominating the sport with 6 titles in the same period. But how long can they still last at the top?

6 photos