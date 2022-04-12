The Unusual Gift Recieved by F1 Drivers at the Australian Grand Prix

Past weekend, the Australian GP unfolded, providing us with great racing, intense battles for positions, and memorable moments.
We had the privilege to watch these beautiful moments thanks to the track modification made by the Albert Park managers and officials. Because the Albert Park is an iconic circuit in Formula One, Australian Grand Prix CEO Andrew Westacott was very thoughtful and gifted to all the drivers on the grid a piece from the old track. Literally.
It's not the first time Formula One officials are giving the drivers gifts when they reach a particular milestone or achieve something great. For example, in 2017, Lewis Hamilton was given a replica of the 1987 iconic yellow, green and blue helmet of Ayrton Senna after matching his number of pole positions.
Last year, Valterri Bottas received a nice present. After taking the pole at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, Bottas had the chance to take home a replica of the 1951 Juan Manuel Fangio helmet together with the Fangio Award, commemorating the 70th year since the legendary Argentinian driver won the first of his five world titles.
Besides F1 CEOs, teams are giving away cars to their drivers after a memorable win. It seems like Ferrari is doing this quite often. Let's remember when they sent Kimi Raikkonen his 2018 USA Grand Prix-winning car or when they gave Charles Leclerc his race-winning SF90 back in 2019.
Maybe receiving a piece of tarmac is not as lovely as a special helmet from your favorite driver of all time or as an actual Formula One car. But still, it's something unique with a lot of history behind it that could bring unforgettable memories.
The next race will occur in Imola, a legendary circuit with a rich history. Maybe the drivers will receive another gift, or perhaps the F1 fans will receive presents from now on.
