The Unusual Gift Recieved by F1 Drivers at the Australian Grand Prix

More on this:

1 F1 Champion Jenson Button Set to Race Full Season in Rallycross This Year

2 Max Verstappen Blasts Aston Martin F1 Safety Car, Prefers the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

3 These Are the Best Road-Legal Vehicles Inspired by F1 Cars

4 These Are the Best F1 Liveries That Never Made It Into a Race

5 Sebastian Vettel Might Get a Penalty for the Weirdest Reason