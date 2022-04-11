These Are the Best Road-Legal Vehicles Inspired by F1 Cars

However, with some extended research, modifications, and compromises, some automakers have created legal road vehicles that share a significant part of their DNAs with F1 cars. Here are some of the best of them.
Renault Clio Williams - There are a lot of supercars and hypercars on this list, so let's start with something a little bit more normal. The blue car with gold wheels became the godfather of hot hatches after putting the legendary Peugeot 205 GTI in its place.
The Clio Williams did that with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 145 hp and 169 Nm of torque at 2,500 rpm.The original 1993 Renault Clio Williams is a rare car, with only 390 units made for the UK. As a result, prices have skyrocketed for one of these in today's market.
Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss - An homage to a legendary Formula One driver, this SLR is one of the wildest cars ever produced. Sir Stirling Moss was a racing driver who participated in Formula One for 11 years, from 1951 to 1961. Regarded as the best driver to never win a Drivers World Championship, Moss finished as championship runner-up four times and in third place the other three times, all in a seven-year span.
With a price tag of $1 million, it was only a dream for most admirers. The exterior design of this 641 hp, 5.4-liter supercharged V8 supercar resembles a Formula One car from the early ages of the sport.
McLaren Senna - The inspiration is right there in the name. Arguably the most loved and talented driver in Formula One history, Ayrton Senna helped F1 become what it is today.
Ask anyone who has never watched a race, and I guarantee they know who Senna is. A three-time World Champion with McLaren (1988, 1990, 1991), Ayrton was a national hero in Brazil and almost everyone's favorite F1 driver.
Mercedes-AMG One - Basically, it's the closest thing you can get to a road-legal Formula One car. To simplify, the German automaker took the 1.6-liter V6 engine from a Mercedes F1 car, created a road-legal chassis, and just dropped it in there. The Project One features an eight-speed paddle-shift gearbox and carbon-ceramic brakes.
With the help of several elecrtric motors and the turbocharged V6, the hypercar produces a total output of more than a 1,000 hp. With numerous aerodynamic tweaks inspired by race cars, Mercedes affirms that you will have the ultimate driving experience. Mercedes-Benz will produce only 275 units to maintain exclusivity with an estimated $2.72 million price. Lewis Hamilton has one on order as well.
Aston Martin Valkyrie - A result of the collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, the Valkyrie was designed by genius Adrian Newey, who is the most successful aerodynamicist in F1 history.
With a 6.5-liter Cosworth naturally-aspirated V12 and an electric motor from Rimac, the Valkyrie has a power output of 1,160 hp. The power is sent to the rear wheel through a seven-speed transmission.
McLaren F1 - The king of all supercars and hypercars. With a straightforward name, you can guess from where it's inspired. After dominating Formula One from 1988 to 1991, the British automaker decided it was time to bring this domination to the streets.
The most fun feature of the F1 would be the centrally located driver seat, with space for two more passengers on either side, providing the driver with better visibility. Having a 6.1-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine from BMW, it has a power of 618 hp, remaining one of the most iconic cars ever built.
It's challenging to combine F1 technology with road-legal necessary specifications. That said, sometimes, automakers create jewelry pieces on wheels that create history.
