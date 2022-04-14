Lewis Hamilton Shows Big Love for Brazil, Country Shows Love Back With a Proposal

Lewis Hamilton has been proposed to receive honorary citizenship in Brazil. The British driver is known to appreciate Brazil, and he even took the country's flag on the podium at last year's Grand Prix, where he also had a special helmet design to honor Ayrton Senna.
Sir Lewis Hamilton has described Ayrton Senna as "his greatest inspiration in Formula 1," and his admiration has not gone unnoticed in Brazil. A bill proposal has been submitted to the lower chamber of the Brazilian parliament, and it will require governmental approval before it happens.
Even without the honorary citizenship title, Lewis Hamilton has tweeted a screenshot of an article on the topic from a Brazilian outlet, and he stated that he'd be honored. Lewis even added a heart emoji to underline his love for the South American country.
The bill was proposed by a politician named Andre Figueiredo after last year's Brazilian GP. At the time, it was reported that the audience chanted both Hamilton's name and Senna's, which should be considered a great honor for any racing driver.
Despite being a proposal since 2021, it has still not had its place in line for the vote of the elected officials in Brazil. The motivation for the proposal speaks of Ayrton Senna, his importance as an icon to the Brazilian people, along with Lewis Hamilton, who has honored the country by carrying their flag on the podium, waving it from his racing car as he took a victory lap, and for his choice of helmet livery.
If this bill moves forward, Lewis might be in an interesting position that few athletes have managed to achieve. In a way, it would make sense to offer this honorary title to the British F1 driver, as he already is involved in numerous humanitarian causes, and you would expect him to get even more involved in Brazil once he is awarded honorary citizenship.
I’d be honoured ?? pic.twitter.com/SRintT4Y9s— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 13, 2022