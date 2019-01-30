autoevolution

F-150 Coyote V8 vs. F-150 EcoBoost V6: Which Is Better For Towing?

30 Jan 2019, 11:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
EcoBoost has been introduced in 2009 in collaboration with the Germans at FEV Engineering and Mazda. Even Volvo used the 1.6- and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine options, but Ford took a different approach with the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6.
22 photos
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor2019 Ford F-150 Raptor
The twelfth generation of the F-150 received this engine, thanks in part to the shelving of the Ranger mid-size pickup for North America. From early 2011 to the present day, the EcoBoost with the largest displacement has been taken up to 450 horsepower in the F-150 Raptor and 647 horsepower in the GT mid-engine supercar.

Shelby is back for 2020 with the GT500, packing more than 700 horsepower. But even though this Mustang serves as the most powerful production vehicle from the Ford Motor Company, EcoBoost soldiers on as the golden standard for efficiency and performance.

The question is, does the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 fare better than the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 when it comes down to towing? TFLTruck took two F-150s “on the world’s toughest towing test,” and the verdict is a mixed bag. For starters, the EcoBoost is 4WD and features the 3:55 rear axle while the V8 is 2WD and comes with the taller 3:15 ratio.

Both trucks are equipped with the 10R80 automatic transmission, but torque favors the EcoBoost (470 pound-feet compared to 400 pound-feet). While towing a trailer at 60 mph with 8,900 pounds worth of water tanks up and down a stretch of highway that peaks at 11,158 feet, the V8 used less fuel while the V6 pulled through the gears better thanks to the twin-turbo setup making the most out of the available air.

A YouTube commenter hits the nail on the head, claiming “the axle ratio difference and 4x4 vs 4x2 make this pointless.” Another one highlights that “every single time they do this test with the Coyote they always give it some kind of disadvantage just to promote the V6.”

The thing is, there are no apples and oranges in the automotive world, no black and white. Instead, we’re dealing with shades of grey. Given these circumstances, the EcoBoost is better for some people while the V8 remains the preferred choice of others in the market for an F-150.

There’s more to a truck than numbers on paper. Like the superior reliability of the Coyote or the excess carbon build-up on the valves of the EcoBoost in pre-2018 models. The 2018 mid-cycle refresh improved on the design by combining port and direct injection.

Ford F-150 towing Ford pickup truck
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
FORD models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactAll FORD models  
 
 