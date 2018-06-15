Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

Ford Issues Three Recalls In North America

“If the improperly welded studs detach, the torque converter will lose coupling to the engine flexplate.” Alas, owners can expect a loss of motive power without warning while driving, increasing the risk of a crash. Over 6,000 vehicles are involved in the Let’s start with the most numerous of the three, identified by reference number 18S17. According to Ford , an estimated 7,500 examples of F-150, Expedition, and Navigator vehicles from the 2018 model year are being called back over bad welds. All of them are equipped with the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost powerplant.“On the affected vehicles, the high-pressure fuel pump assembly may have inadequate welds between the pump housing and its mounting flange.” As a result of this condition, the imperfect welds are susceptible to fracturing in time, which would enable the fuel pump to move in its mounting flange. In this event, there’s a potential risk of oil or fuel leak, increasing the risk of fire. On the upside, the Ford Motor Company isn’t aware of any fires, crashes or injuries related to this fault.Moving on to the second recall, the 2018 model year F-650 and F-750 are being called back over missing brake hose corrosion protection plating. 1,500 examples of the commercial trucks are affected. In the event of premature corrosion of the brake hose ferrules, a fluid leakage could result, thus leading to reduced brake function.The Super Duty trucks were built at the Ohio Assembly Plant between January 26th, 2018 to March 13th, 2018. As for the repair, that comes at no cost to the customer and in the guise of a new brake hose assembly, containing properly plated ferrules.Last, but certainly not least, Ford issued an expansion of a previous recall relating to the 2017 - 2018 Ford Edge, Fusion, and 2017 Lincoln MKZ equipped with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbo engine and 6F35 transmission. The culprit is the torque converter in the six-speed transmission, which is suspected of inadequate welding.“If the improperly welded studs detach, the torque converter will lose coupling to the engine flexplate.” Alas, owners can expect a loss of motive power without warning while driving, increasing the risk of a crash. Over 6,000 vehicles are involved in the recall , with dealers instructed to replace torque converter assembly.