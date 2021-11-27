Ex-Ferrari Designer Analyzes the Ferrari Daytona SP3, Says It's a 9 Out of 10

A very exquisite supercar, the Daytona SP3 isn’t your typical Ferrari. It’s the latest member of the Icona retro-inspired series, which explains the production cap of 599 examples at €2 million ($2.2 million) apiece.
Legendary designer Frank Stephenson, the gentleman who penned quite a few wonderful machines for the Prancing Horse of Maranello last decade, loves what he sees. The first impression he got from the Daytona SP3 is the obvious nod to the racing period spanning from the ‘60s to the early ‘70s.
The Daytona features a wraparound windshield just like the 330 P3 and 330 P4. The double-crested front wings pay tribute to the likes of the 312 P and 512 S. The horizontal blades on the rear end, meanwhile, hark back to the 250 PS Berlinetta Speciale Concept and the Testarossa from Miami Vice.
Stephenson does have an issue with the Daytona SP3. “The front grille, that shape is quite undistinctive or unrecognizable for a Ferrari.” Although interesting, the covered headlights bug the designer as well because the covers don’t extend all the way down. “It still is a stunning Ferrari,” added Stephenson, who’s much obliged to give this car a 9 out of 10 for design.
Ferrari says that SP3 evokes the 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 Daytona 24 Hours, but if you know your Fezzas, you may also remember that SP3 is the natural progression from the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2. The latest Icona features the most powerful series-production engine developed by the Prancing Horse of Maranello, the free-breathing V12 from the 812 Competizione.
The most aerodynamically efficient car ever built by Ferrari without resorting to active aero trickery needs 2.85 seconds to hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). Top speed is listed at over 340 kilometers per hour (211 miles per hour), which puts it on par with the plug-in hybrid SF90 Stradale.
The Daytona features a wraparound windshield just like the 330 P3 and 330 P4. The double-crested front wings pay tribute to the likes of the 312 P and 512 S. The horizontal blades on the rear end, meanwhile, hark back to the 250 PS Berlinetta Speciale Concept and the Testarossa from Miami Vice.
Stephenson does have an issue with the Daytona SP3. “The front grille, that shape is quite undistinctive or unrecognizable for a Ferrari.” Although interesting, the covered headlights bug the designer as well because the covers don’t extend all the way down. “It still is a stunning Ferrari,” added Stephenson, who’s much obliged to give this car a 9 out of 10 for design.
Ferrari says that SP3 evokes the 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 Daytona 24 Hours, but if you know your Fezzas, you may also remember that SP3 is the natural progression from the Monza SP1 and Monza SP2. The latest Icona features the most powerful series-production engine developed by the Prancing Horse of Maranello, the free-breathing V12 from the 812 Competizione.
The most aerodynamically efficient car ever built by Ferrari without resorting to active aero trickery needs 2.85 seconds to hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). Top speed is listed at over 340 kilometers per hour (211 miles per hour), which puts it on par with the plug-in hybrid SF90 Stradale.