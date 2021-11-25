The Blue-Collar Ferrari Is Finally Here, Looks Just Like a Corvette C8

By giving the new generation a mid-engine layout, Chevrolet has basically reinvented the Corvette. Some went as far as calling it a mid-engine supercar for the masses, with emphasis on its blue-collar nature, of course.
It basically looks like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren decided to explore their naughty sides, and nine months later (is it nine months for cars too?), the C8 was born screaming its lungs out. That’s obviously a good thing, because to the untrained eye, it could pass as a full-blown exotic.
Aware that it might trick some into believing that they’re looking at a Ferrari, the owner of this red example decided to go the extra mile and give it some Prancing Horse logos. The yellow stickers adorn the front fenders, right in front of the doors. Due to the low-resolution image that has made its way to the web, we can’t tell whether it was applied to the front hood too, but we suspect that it was.
The simple yet questionable mod has earned it a spot in Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, with most Redditers criticizing the approach. Some even said that he could have gotten a used Ferrari for cheap instead of pretending to own one. And while we can definitely understand the hate, we don’t necessarily stand behind it, because the stickers could be there for laughs, and once the owner decides that enough is enough, they can simply peel them away.
With its ability to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just under 3 seconds, the new generation Corvette, and we’re not even talking about the Z06 here, which is said to need 2.6 seconds for the sprint, can sure give some Ferraris a run for their money. It’s also got the engine to back it up, a 6.2-liter V8, with 495 hp when ordered with the performance exhaust system. Its more extreme sibling uses a 5.5-liter V8, rated at 670 hp. Pricing for the Stingray starts at $60,900, excluding the MSRP, but good luck finding a base one in dealer lots.
