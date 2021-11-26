Koenig Built the F48, a Car for People Who Couldn't Get a Ferrari F40

Sometimes our dreams outweigh our current possibilities. I was shooting for an FD RX-7 when I bought my car, but we all know how prices for those cars are like these days. I ended up with a Turbo II FC, and that's the second-best option there was. So I guess you should appreciate the things you have, even if they're not exactly what you wished for.
With that in mind, I am still not a fan of replica supercars. Nor am I a fan of replica wheels. And most hardcore petrol heads will tell you the same. Instead of buying a replica Ferrari with poor performance, buy a less exotic vehicle that's faster. But how would you feel about a Ferrari that's sort of a replica of another Ferrari? If you've heard of a German tuning company called Koenig Specials, then you're already on the right track.
Koenig was once known as Germany's wildest tuner, and it's not hard to understand why. How many companies do you know that used to build custom Ferraris and Lamborghinis back in the 80s? The way some of these cars looked isn't going to please everyone, but they certainly were crazy. Because how else can you describe someone that decided a Ferrari F50 needs a twin-turbo setup strapped to its V12 to make it more exciting?
But let's get back to the aforementioned idea of a Ferrari replica. The Koenig F48 might look like a Ferrari F40 from the rear, but it's not. I've seen several F40 replicas before that did a better job from a visual point of view. But none of them had the potential that the F48 has. Because this vehicle is based on a 1990 Ferrari 348 TS. Now, an average 348 is equipped with a 3.4-liter V8 that has a maximum output of 296 horsepower.
But you can't have a widebody Ferrari that looks like an F40 running on that kind of power alone. Reportedly, the German tuner built a total of about 10 vehicles, 3 of which came in RHD. This is one of those 3 vehicles. And its V8 engine was upgraded by using a twin-turbo system, which means it should be capable of producing over 500 horsepower. And that's a bit more than you would get in a Ferrari F40.
Of course, in the long run, anyone who has enough money in the bank would probably opt for the latter. But if you haven't got a 7-figure budget at hand, then you need to find other options. And the nice part about the F48 is that chances of running into someone else with the same car are almost non-existent. Just think of it: Ferrari built around 1,315 F40s, but Koenig only delivered 10 F48 units. And this one can be yours for $207,172.
