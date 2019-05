Entry-Level Volkswagen ID. Concept Rumored To Premiere At Frankfurt Motor Show

Last time we’ve heard something on the matter, sales and marketing boss Jurgen Stackmann made it clear the e-up! will receive more range for 2020 . In his own words, the German automaker is “working to give a second life” to the A-segment hatchback. The thing is, “the e-up! is currently closed for ordering” due to “long delivery lead times.”Looking at the sales figures for the e-up! in Europe and the United Kingdom, there’s no denying that Volkswagen has a hard time convincing customers to go electric. The e-Golf is also a disaster from a commercial standpoint, which is why Volkswagen is pouring a lot of resources into bringing the ID.3 to market as soon as possible.Given these circumstances, not even an improved e-up! makes sense for the Germans right now. This is where “the concept version of Volkswagen’s entry-level electric ID” enters the scene, a people’s car expected to retail at less than £18,000. Stackmann told Autocar.co.uk “Frankfurt will be the reveal of the ID.3, and an idea of what’s coming next.”In the first instance, Volkswagen will focus on compact-sized models on the MEB instead of venturing into the B and A segments. But the British publication is making a case for something the size of the Polo subcompact hatchback, and electric hatchback that could be called ID.1. An electric crossover named ID.2 is also rumored, but not before 2023 or 2024 at the latest.The ID. series of models will include production versions of the Crozz, Buzz, and Vizzion. There’s even the possibility of Volkswagen bringing the Beach Buggy back as an electric vehicle, but we wouldn’t hold our breath given the limited appeal and demand.No fewer than 27 models based on the MEB will be launched by 2025 across four brands. In addition to Volkswagen, the plan includes Skoda, SEAT, and Audi.