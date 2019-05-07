2020 Volkswagen ID.3 Teased With 550-Km Range

On May 8th, Volkswagen will open pre-orders for the ID.3 1st Edition electric hatchback. The German automaker promises up to 550 kilometers on a full charge of the 77-kWh battery, which could be called Range S. The lesser options, on the other hand, could be marketed as Range and Pure.

12 photos



A previous report on the ID.3 refers to different capacities, namely 48 kWh from the get-go and 111 kWh for the range-topping model. Whatever the future holds, there’s no denying three options will be offered in Europe.



As far as the cabin is concerned, the SEAT el-Born serves as the biggest influence for the dashboard layout, infotainment system, and instrument cluster. Even though it’s compact in size, the ID.3 features a more spacious interior thanks to a lower floor and the lack of a transmission tunnel.



As opposed to the Golf, the ID.3 powers the rear wheels with the help of an electric motor. The maximum rating is



From a design standpoint, the most obvious difference over the Golf is the light strip that connects the Volkswagen logo up front to the headlamps. As with every other Volkswagen, sequential turn signals are featured both up front and at the rear of the vehicle.



An older report in regard to the ID.3 suggests that pricing will start at



Other details in regard to the ID.3 include two on-board chargers (7.2 and 11 kW), 125-kW fast-charging capability (DC), and a top speed of 180 km/h (11 miles). In related news, Elektrowoz.pl reports 45 kWh for the entry-level model and 330 kilometers of range under the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. The ID.3 1st Edition is supplied with the 58-kWh battery, capable of 420 kilometers according to Volkswagen.A previous report on the ID.3 refers to different capacities, namely 48 kWh from the get-go and 111 kWh for the range-topping model. Whatever the future holds, there’s no denying three options will be offered in Europe.As far as the cabin is concerned, the SEAT el-Born serves as the biggest influence for the dashboard layout, infotainment system, and instrument cluster. Even though it’s compact in size, the ID.3 features a more spacious interior thanks to a lower floor and the lack of a transmission tunnel.As opposed to the Golf, the ID.3 powers the rear wheels with the help of an electric motor. The maximum rating is 204 PS (201 horsepower) according to Volkswagen, and that’s more than enough considering the weight of the electric hatchback from Zwickau, Germany.From a design standpoint, the most obvious difference over the Golf is the light strip that connects the Volkswagen logo up front to the headlamps. As with every other Volkswagen, sequential turn signals are featured both up front and at the rear of the vehicle.An older report in regard to the ID.3 suggests that pricing will start at €29,990 before the German government’s incentive for plug-in vehicles for the entry-level configuration. Even at this price point, Volkswagen is understood to lose in the ballpark of €3,000 per every example of the breed.Other details in regard to the ID.3 include two on-board chargers (7.2 and 11 kW), 125-kW fast-charging capability (DC), and a top speed of 180 km/h (11 miles). In related news, Volkswagen registered every name from ID.1 to ID.9 with the German patent and trademark office.