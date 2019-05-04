autoevolution

New Volkswagen Golf To Live On Stateside In GTI, R Flavors

4 May 2019, 14:45 UTC ·
Prepare to bid farewell to the standard Golf in the United States. According to “a high-ranking Volkswagen employee,” the Golf and Golf SportWagen will be discontinued in this part of the world. But fret not; the GTI and R performance-oriented models will live on!
Motor1.com caught wind of the change “at an event in California this week,” and given the sales figures of the Golf in North America, this development doesn’t come as a surprise. 42,271 examples of the breed were sold in 2018, and that’s not enough to justify the automaker’s expenses with certification, marketing, and so forth. Taking the Jetta for comparison, the compact sedan sold 90,805 units last year.

“No official explanation was provided” by the higher-ups at Volkswagen. The arrival of the ID. series of electric vehicles might have something to do with this change too, let alone Volkwagen’s aggressive push for electrification with the help of the MEB. By 2025, the Germans are targeting 1,000,000 vehicles on the modular platform.

The Golf 8 won’t see the return of the e-Golf because the ID. electric hatchback is planned to start production in Zwickau this coming November. The fate of the Alltrack is unknown for the time being, but chances are that Volkswagen will continue production in markets where there’s still demand for all-road station wagons.

Shaking up the Golf lineup in the United States will help Volkswagen sell more crossovers in this part of the world, but Wolfsburg is also planning to introduce a pickup truck. The Tarok concept is likely to be the workhorse in question, a unibody with MQB underpinnings from none other than the Golf.

Elsewhere in the world, the perennial seller will be offered with the latest evolution of Volkswagen’s four-cylinder TDI engine. The 2.0-liter motor will switch integrate mild-hybrid assistance, and the most potent version promises 204 PS (201 horsepower). The Audi A4 compact executive sedan has been confirmed with this engine as well.
