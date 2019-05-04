New Volkswagen Golf To Live On Stateside In GTI, R Flavors

Prepare to bid farewell to the standard Golf in the United States. According to “a high-ranking Volkswagen employee,” the Golf and Golf SportWagen will be discontinued in this part of the world. But fret not; the GTI and R performance-oriented models will live on!

“No official explanation was provided” by the higher-ups at Volkswagen. The arrival of the ID. series of electric vehicles might have something to do with this change too, let alone Volkwagen’s aggressive push for electrification with the help of the MEB. By 2025, the Germans are targeting 1,000,000 vehicles on the modular platform.



Shaking up the Golf lineup in the United States will help Volkswagen sell more crossovers in this part of the world, but Wolfsburg is also planning to introduce a pickup truck. The Tarok concept is likely to be the workhorse in question, a unibody with MQB underpinnings from none other than the Golf.



The Golf 8 won't see the return of the e-Golf because the ID. electric hatchback is planned to start production in Zwickau this coming November. The fate of the Alltrack is unknown for the time being, but chances are that Volkswagen will continue production in markets where there's still demand for all-road station wagons.