autoevolution

Lamborghini Part Molds Stolen in Romania and Sold for Scrap Metal

2 May 2019, 11:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
A legal battle is currently underway in Romania between former employees of a Volkswagen Group supplier and the company itself, and some of the details of this battle are juicy to say the least.
4 photos
Lamborghini Urus Laps HockenheimLamborghini Urus Laps HockenheimLamborghini Urus Laps Hockenheim
The company in question is called Heyform Bramsche, and is listed by Bloomberg as a German manufacturer of trim components and other parts for the interior of vehicles. In 2016, Heyform set up shop in Romania, aiming to start making these parts on behalf of some of the brands in the Volkswagen Group, including Lamborghini.

For reasons unknown at the time, the facility closed its doors shortly after it began operations, in 2018, and all the employees were let go. Unhappy with the severance package they received, employees took the company to court, asking for more money.

In its defense, the company claimed in court that it is the employees, or at least some of them, that are to blame for the plant’s closure.

According to court papers cited by local publication Adevarul, soon after production began the lines had to be stopped because a number of casting molds belonging to Italian carmaker Lamborghini had been stolen, and sold for scrap metal.

The molds in question – whose nature was not disclosed – were worth over €200,000 ($224,000) and their theft eventually made the company lose the contract it had with the Volkswagen Group.

According to the publication, citing company sources, four employees have been charged with theft, the company claiming that they have already admitted their guilt. Local authorities have not commented on the matter as the investigation is still ongoing.

The prosecutors did confirm that the incident took place in November 2017 and there are four unaccounted for molds, allegedly stolen by an equal number of employees.

As per Adevarul, the Lamborghini parts in question are now being manufactured elsewhere by another company.
Lamborghini molds Volkswagen supplier theft
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Latest car models:
ASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactAll car models  
 
 