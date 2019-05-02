Lamborghini Part Molds Stolen in Romania and Sold for Scrap Metal

A legal battle is currently underway in Romania between former employees of a Volkswagen Group supplier and the company itself, and some of the details of this battle are juicy to say the least.

As per Adevarul, the The company in question is called Heyform Bramsche, and is listed by Bloomberg as a German manufacturer of trim components and other parts for the interior of vehicles. In 2016, Heyform set up shop in Romania, aiming to start making these parts on behalf of some of the brands in the Volkswagen Group, including Lamborghini.For reasons unknown at the time, the facility closed its doors shortly after it began operations, in 2018, and all the employees were let go. Unhappy with the severance package they received, employees took the company to court, asking for more money.In its defense, the company claimed in court that it is the employees, or at least some of them, that are to blame for the plant’s closure.According to court papers cited by local publication Adevarul , soon after production began the lines had to be stopped because a number of casting molds belonging to Italian carmaker Lamborghini had been stolen, and sold for scrap metal.The molds in question – whose nature was not disclosed – were worth over €200,000 ($224,000) and their theft eventually made the company lose the contract it had with the Volkswagen Group.According to the publication, citing company sources, four employees have been charged with theft, the company claiming that they have already admitted their guilt. Local authorities have not commented on the matter as the investigation is still ongoing.The prosecutors did confirm that the incident took place in November 2017 and there are four unaccounted for molds, allegedly stolen by an equal number of employees.As per Adevarul, the Lamborghini parts in question are now being manufactured elsewhere by another company.