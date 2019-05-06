Bare Naked Volkswagen Golf Is a Fully Functional Vehicle Skeleton

Next month, the Hanover Exhibition Center in Germany will host this year’s edition of IdeenExpo, an event described by organizers as "largest classroom in the world" and the place where all the latest advancements in technology are displayed in unconventional ways in front of children, adolescents, and young adults.

3 photos



Called eGon, the stripped down Golf features nearly no body-panels, apart for those needed to hold the thing in place. Complete with all that is needed for the car to function, from tail lights to a working and exposed engine, the car is likely to be one of the biggest attractions of the show.



eGon is an interactive concept, meaning various interior parts that make up the car are accompanied by QR codes that when scanned show information about that particular component.



According to the German carmaker, the eGon has been designed by a team of vocational trainees currently in the service of Volkswagen.



“This is the first time I’ve been involved in this kind of project and I’ve learnt so much. The eGon model is very complex and required lots of different skills,” said in a statement Justin Pausch, automotive mechatronics technician trainee.



"Our team was made up of eight vocational trainees from different trades. We’re really looking forward to IdeenExpo and presenting our project to visitors at the event.”



