autoevolution

Bare Naked Volkswagen Golf Is a Fully Functional Vehicle Skeleton

6 May 2019, 7:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Next month, the Hanover Exhibition Center in Germany will host this year’s edition of IdeenExpo, an event described by organizers as "largest classroom in the world" and the place where all the latest advancements in technology are displayed in unconventional ways in front of children, adolescents, and young adults.
3 photos
Volkswagen Golf-based eGonVolkswagen Golf-based eGon
Some of the German carmakers will be at the event as well, including Volkswagen. For VW, IdeenExpo is an excuse to show a Volkswagen Golf in skeleton form, as a means to teach those attending the event the inner working of a motorized vehicle.

Called eGon, the stripped down Golf features nearly no body-panels, apart for those needed to hold the thing in place. Complete with all that is needed for the car to function, from tail lights to a working and exposed engine, the car is likely to be one of the biggest attractions of the show.

eGon is an interactive concept, meaning various interior parts that make up the car are accompanied by QR codes that when scanned show information about that particular component.

According to the German carmaker, the eGon has been designed by a team of vocational trainees currently in the service of Volkswagen.

“This is the first time I’ve been involved in this kind of project and I’ve learnt so much. The eGon model is very complex and required lots of different skills,” said in a statement Justin Pausch, automotive mechatronics technician trainee.

"Our team was made up of eight vocational trainees from different trades. We’re really looking forward to IdeenExpo and presenting our project to visitors at the event.”

The car to be shown at IdeenExpo is fully functional, and will be presented at the Volkswagen stand, on the Stage Six in the MobilityArena and during a live event. IdeenExpo is to open its doors from June 15 to 23.
volkswagen egon Volkswagen Volkswagen Golf IdeenExpo cutaway car
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 