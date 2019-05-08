autoevolution

2020 Volkswagen ID.3 Detailed, Starts At Under 30,000 Euros In Germany

Right after Porsche was fined half a billion euros over Dieselgate, the Volkswagen Group published official details in regard to the first member of the ID. series of electric vehicles. The ID.3 is a compact hatchback that will enter production in Zwickau this coming November, and pricing starts at under €30,000 in Germany before the plug-in grant.
The pre-order books are now open on Volkswagen’s website in all major European markets, and the ID.3 1st special edition is limited to 30,000 examples of the breed. Customers are required to place a €1,000 deposit in the first instance, and the full price is “less than €40,000.”

1st customers are treated to free charging for the first year of ownership or up to 2,000 kWh at all charging points included in the We Charge app. Volkswagen also participates in the IONITY charging network, and the first units of the ID.3 will arrive at customers in mid-2020.

“With the start of pan-European pre-booking for the ID.3, e-mobility at Volkswagen will become concrete for our customers. From today, everyone can take part,” said Jürgen Stackmann, member of the board of management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for sales, marketing and after-sales. The question is, how many options are there for the battery?

The carbon-neutral electric vehicle promises three capacities, and the entry-level option is good for 330 kilometers (WLTP) on a full charge. At the other end of the spectrum, the ID.3 is much obliged to travel up to 550 kilometers. The 1st special edition comes with the mid-range battery, translating to 420 kilometers under the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.

29 markets in Europe are treated to the rear-wheel-drive ID.3 for the time being, and the most important ones according to Volkswagen are Norway, Germany, and the Netherlands. France, the United Kingdom, and Austria follow close behind, and Volkswagen plans to deliver more than 100,000 examples of the breed on a yearly basis.

Customers who put down the deposit mentioned a few paragraphs before have until April 2020 to go forward with the purchase. Up to that point, Volkswagen is much obliged to cancel the registration without charge to the customer, refunding the deposit in full.
