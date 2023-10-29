autoevolution
 

Eminem Gets Surprise, Limited-Edition Watch from Boxer Amir Khan in Awkward Video

The bigger the celebrity, the bigger the perks. While A-listers could definitely afford whatever their hearts desired, from cars to watches and all the way to private jets and superyachts, they often get expensive items for free.
Sometimes, these freebies come from the most unexpected places, like it happened the other day when boxer Amir Khan gifted rapper Eminem with his personal watch.

It happened in Saudi Arabia ahead of the "Battle of the Baddest" event that saw WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury fight UFC legend Francis Ngannou. Khan, a light-heavyweight champion until his retirement in May last year, was in attendance, with a slew of celebrities ranging from Cristiano Ronaldo to Ronaldo and Eminem.

As Khan puts it, this was a classic case of "I love your watch," with Khan taking it off his wrist and putting it on Eminem's as a nice gesture between friendly acquaintances. But because nice gestures don't happen anymore if they're not documented on social media, a friend of Khan's was filming the decidedly awkward interaction, and it was then posted to Instagram. The video is embedded below.

Khan doesn't offer more context to the exchange except to say that Em is a "boxing fan and complimented the WBC watch only the fighters got gifted today. So I gave him mine." The photo that leads the post is free of awkwardness, but that's because the WBC-style limited edition was still on Khan's wrist when it was snapped. In fact, it features three luxury timepieces, which, by a regular person's count, is one watch too many for two people.

Eminem has an eclectic collection of watches
Photo: Instagram/Eminem
It also seems to confirm that Khan is telling the truth. He's wearing the gift on his right wrist, so the exchange probably happened after the photo was snapped when Em complimented the new watch. Now, Eminem (probably) gets to call it his own.

While a hip-hop legend with a career that spans decades and an estimated net worth of over $250 million, Eminem leads quite a reclusive life, with very little media exposure even when he's promoting his work – comparatively to other A-listers. On the topic at hand, this means that he's never "showing off" his collectibles like others do, including Khan.

That said, Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) has an eclectic collection of watches that hasn't failed to catch the eye of watch enthusiasts.

It includes a vintage 36mm 18k Rolex Day-Date that he wore both with the original bracelet and the very unusual Gold Nugget bracelet, which is not made by Rolex; a discontinued $300,000 classic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Ref. 25829OR; and several G-Shock classics like the 30th Anniversary Limited Edition G-Shock X6900MNM, the Frogman Burning Red, or the G-Shock Ref. GM110G-1A9.

If Khan is telling the truth and Eminem went home with the WBC-style limited edition, that collection now counts with one item more.

