Jay-Z Wears Richard Mille RM 47 Tourbillon While Courtside at Brooklyn Nets Game

Jay-Z is one of the most influential artists of all time, so his collections don't include just cars, but also real estate or expensive watch brands. And he just wore a Richard Mille RM 47 Tourbillon while courtside at the Brooklyn Nets game against the Washington Wizards.
Jay-Z owns both a collection of Patek Philippe and Richard Mille timepieces. His Patek Philippe one includes his Tiffany Dial Nautilus 5711, which sold an auction for a record-breaking $6.5 million. And when it comes to Richard Mille timepieces, he has several of them, all very expensive and exclusive.
The billionaire rapper, record executive, producer, and businessman was just seen courtside at the Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards game at Barclays Center in New York City, New York, where he proudly wore a Richard Mille TZP Black Ceramic Richard Mille RM 47 Manual Winding Tourbillon.
The RM 47 was limited to 75 pieces and takes inspiration from the Japanese crafting tradition, with an allegory of Bushido, the samurai code of ethics. It also features the crest of the Asano clan at 6 o’clock.
It has a manual winding tourbillon movement with hours and minutes, and a power reserve of around 72 hours, with baseplate and bridges crafted in grade 5 titanium, with TZP black ceramic for the bezel and case.
The RM 47 Tourbillon, priced at $1 million, came to life thanks to a friendly conversation between Richard Mille and two-time F1 World Champion and brand partner Fernando Alonso, who is an enthusiast of Japanese traditional arts and the Samurai principles.
Besides the RM 47 Tourbillon, the rapper has previously been seen with several other pieces from the Swiss luxury watchmaker. Those include the RM 011 Rose Gold Felipe Massa ($130,000 retail), the RM 027 Rafael Nadal ($525,000 retail), the RM 027-01 Rafael Nadal (limited to just five pieces, with a retail price of $800,000), the RM 035 Black Toro Americas (limited to 50 pieces, with a price of $169,500).
He also has two custom pieces, a RM 056 in blue sapphire which reportedly costs $2.5 million and took 3,000 hours to make, and a RM 56-01 Tourbillon in green sapphire.
