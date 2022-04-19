Boxer Amir Khan Robbed of $93,000 Diamond Custom Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph

Flexing is all fun and games until it turns you into a target. Boxing champ Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint of his custom, diamond-studded Franck Muller timepiece, and police believe it’s because he’d been showing it off on social media.
Amir Khan is a British professional boxer that divides his time between London and Dubai and is also known as a promoter, philanthropist, and celebrity. Since no celebrity these days is worthy of the name without some shameless self-promoting, Khan often “flexes” on social media, under the guise of inspiring his fans and followers to do better and more.
While it might be a cliché for many other boxing pros, Khan loves fast cars and custom luxury timepieces, preferably the flashier the better. One of his recent acquisitions was a Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph. The Vanguard model was introduced a few years ago and has seen several limited-edition variations, but Khan’s was all the more special because he had it studded in diamonds.
A “regular” Vanguard starts at under $10,000, but Khan’s carried a price estimate of $93,000. The boxing champ, whose net worth is estimated at around $40 million, opted for a fancier version, of 18-karat rose gold, and no less than 719 diamonds set in the bezel and the dial.
“Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton,” Khan writes on Twitter. “I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.”
Later after the incident, the boxer posted a close-up photo of the watch in question, and another one of the back case, which carries the unique identification number. This should help with tracking it down when the thieves will try to sell it and speed up the police investigation.
Speaking of which, police believe that Khan might have been targeted, since he’d been showing off his impressive watch collection on social media, as well as letting followers know where he was at various times. The Franck Muller watch had been on his wrist earlier in the night, as he attended a charity event in London, for instance.
If true, Khan wouldn’t be the first celebrity to be robbed of luxury items, whether diamonds or custom watches, after being tracked on social media. Reality star Kim Kardashian and F1 driver Lando Norris can confirm.
Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) April 18, 2022