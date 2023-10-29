Android 14 Updates the Android Automotive Portrait Interface, Full Focus on Navigation

The debut of Android 14 wreaked havoc in the Android Auto world, but it includes good news for Android Automotive adopters.
The new operating system features a new portrait reference design that allows carmakers using Android Automotive in their vehicles to customize the interface and benefit from an improved feature lineup.
Google provides car manufacturers that install Android Automotive in their cars with so-called reference designs, which serve as starting points for their custom interfaces. Carmakers are free to personalize Android Automotive's appearance to reflect their brand design and identity, so despite the operating system looking differently in cars from different companies, the essential feature lineup should be identical.
The new reference design is specifically aimed at portrait screens – Google also offers a landscape layout, though it's unchanged in Android 14.
Google explains that the new design is specifically focused on navigation, so applications like Google Maps can always show the map and directions. The navigation panel is placed at the top of the screen, allowing users to run other apps in the remaining screen estate.
Multitasking is another essential update available as part of the Android 14 release. Google wants drivers to "see and perform several tasks with minimal distraction," especially considering the large touchscreen displays available in Android Automotive-powered vehicles.
The operating system updates and the new reference designs should allow for increased usability, as the commonly used controls are always placed near the driver. Google says the reference design was built with "considering for reach curves and physical anchoring."
The essential controls are also at a one-tap distance, so drivers can reach them without browsing menus. They are pinned to the Home screen, including media, system navigation, and the readily available navigation app.
The small landscape reference design is specifically optimized for vehicles with smaller displays, though this configuration is rare in the Android Automotive ecosystem. Most EVs sport large displays with a portrait aspect ratio, providing users with increased screen estate and access to more apps. However, considering the push for Android Automotive, Google wants the operating system to be compatible with any configuration.
The small landscape reference design offers limited multitasking due to the reduced screen estate but can also be used with rotary controls. The design is centered around a full-screen experience, so the turn-by-turn guidance will be the only one on the screen if you use Google Maps. Access to essential data is still available, thanks to essential UI features, such as media controls, the status bar, and the navigation bar.
The number of Android Automotive-powered vehicles keeps growing, with large carmakers, such as General Motors, betting all-in on the operating system and leaving behind phone projection systems like Android Auto and CarPlay.
