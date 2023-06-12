Rapper Rick Ross Shows Off His First Private Jet, and No, It Didn’t Cost $5 Billion

Say you're a celebrity with serious baller claims. Do you even exist if you can't flaunt a private jet in the name of providing "inspiration" for everyone else to follow their dreams? Rick Ross has now joined the ranks of serious celebrity ballers with the acquisition of his first private jet.
Rick Ross has long made the transition from rapper to successful business mogul. If there are still people out there unaware of it, he's more than happy to bring them up to speed with his constant posting and flexing on social media, where he takes viewers into the Rich Boss lifestyle, packed with luxury goods ranging from custom automobiles to diamond jewelry and designer clothes stacked more impressively than in an exclusive store.
Irony aside, the only thing more impressive than Rick Ross' so-called dedication to being an inspirational example by showing off is his luxury fleet. It includes anything from the latest customized vehicles to rare classics, either still in original condition or restomodded to suit a particular theme, motorcycles, and bikes – over 100 items in total, stored across the U.S. In recent years, Ross holds an annual car meet at his Florida mansion that has become an extravaganza combining the best of an auto show and a giant star-studded rave with lavish prizes for fellow car enthusiasts.
The only thing that Ross did not have until late last week was a private jet. He does now, and, of course, he made sure his millions of fans and followers learned about it directly from him. He posted videos and photos of the custom jet on the tarmac, calling it "a $5 billion play," which led many to erroneously assume he was claiming that was the amount he'd paid for it.
He couldn't have, even if he had this kind of money, which he doesn't. The aircraft is a 2012 Gulfstream G 550 powered by twin Rolls-Royce engines and boasting a custom paintjob by Duncan Aviation. The "$5 billion play" means it’s Ross' way of solidifying his status as future billionaire. He also explains that, unlike other celebrities who got a wrap on their plane, he didn't want to have to deal with the letters peeling off, so he went for a new coat of paint.
The G 550 now boasts "RICK RO$$" lettering on the side in rose gold over a black background and the Maybach Music Group logo on the tail. The registration number N676AS shows that the rapper bought it for Maybach AIR LLC in April of this year, so he's probably been waiting for the customization to be complete before the big unveiling.
"Sky’s the limit... Maybach Airlines Reaching new heights," Ross said on his IG Stories, inviting fans along for his future trips around the world. Not in the literal sense, we assume.
