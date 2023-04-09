The $3 Million Billionaire III Diamond-Covered Watch Is One Way to Flex

In the ultra-exclusive world of the one-percenters, up there on Multi-millionaire and Billionaire Mountain, a flex is only worthy of the name if it’s priced in the six figures and above. Jacob & Co.’s Billionaire III timepiece is one such flex.
Jacob & Co. is the kind of watchmaker that makes headlines whenever it adds a new release to an already-impressive and super-expensive lineup, regardless of whether it’s a one-off, a limited series, or a production model. When you’re in the business of proving that the impossible is possible, like this Swiss watchmaker says it is, the only way in which you can stay ahead of the game is by coming up with timepieces that live up to the hype.
That usually means pieces that are both very expensive and extremely complicated, haute horology achievements, and memorable pieces of jewelry – true challenges both as watches and jewelry pieces, in short. That also means an outrageous amount of precious stones – the rarer the better, it goes without saying –, 18K or 24K white or yellow gold for the setting that oftentimes remains invisible, and enough carats in diamonds to sink the Titanic.
This ostentatious approach to watchmaking is best exemplified in the Billionaire series, which was introduced in 2015.
That client is said to be rapper Rick Ross, a world-famous lover and collector of rare gems, whether they’re luxury timepieces, jewelry, or automobiles. Buzz on social media claims that he’s quite possibly interested in upgrading his current Billionaire watch with the Timeless Treasure, but the same is being said about boxer Floyd Mayweather, who might be in a more comfortable position, financially speaking, to buy it.
So now that the world is buzzing about a reported new acquisition, how about Rick Ross reminding people that he’s already a Billionaire owner? Which is exactly what he’s doing in one of his recent IG posts, which also features a bunch of other stuff he’s promoting that are not relevant to our general interests. He is the owner of a Billionaire III Jacob & Co. watch, and he wants us to know it.
Billionaire III is completely iced, done in only white diamonds. It features 75 emerald-cut diamonds on the case, 76 diamonds on the inner ring, and 57 baguette-cut white diamonds on the bridges. The bracelet is also 18K white gold latticework, allowing Jacob & Co. to set the stones in such a way as to remain invisible. The bracelet alone holds 504 emerald-cut white diamonds, all of them in this invisible setting. The crown is a single rose-cut 1-carat diamond – like a diamond cherry on a diamond cake, totaling over 129 carats.
Powered by the Jacob & Co. manual winding caliber JCAM39 with a 72-hour power reserve in skeletonized form, the Billionaire III offers a good look at the movement through anti-reflective sapphire glass on both sides. This places the movement as the jewel at the heart of the jewel, with all its parts and components on a linear display, to be seen and admired from wherever you might look.
The watchmaker speaks of the “mechanical splendor of the skeletonized movement” that floats in the center of this cascade of diamonds without the need for a dial. It’s fancy talk alright, but there is indisputable beauty to the incredible details that make up this watch. If you can get past the sparkle and shine of all those diamonds to admire them from up close.
Rick Ross bought the Billionaire III shortly after its presentation and has been seen out with it before, but this is the first time he’s wearing it with matching pinky diamond rings, also from Jacob & Co. Seeing how he’s also featured on the cover of Superwatchman Magazine wearing the same timepiece and given the recent rumors about a possible purchase of the Billionaire Timeless Treasure, the timing is most likely not a coincidence. This is a flex, no mistake about it – and a proper one, too.
Earlier this year, Jacob & Co. presented the latest Billionaire iteration, which also happens to be the most expensive to date ($20 million) and a first of its kind, for using only yellow diamonds with the more challenging Asscher cut. Completed over 5 long years, the Billionaire Timeless Treasure piece is a landmark in the history of luxury watchmaking, destined for the wrist of the most discerning and well-heeled Jacob & Co. client.
The Billionaire III was unveiled in late 2022 and is offered in a limited edition of 18 pieces. At $3 million a pop, it’s still one of the most exclusive watches on the market, and a stunning example of the kind of work Jacob & Co. can do when it comes to diamonds.
Like the other Billionaire models, this one too features the word “Billionaire” on the caseback, with the “O” replaced with a smiley face.
