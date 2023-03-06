Rick Ross Adds New Chevy to His Collection, This Time It's a Camaro SS

Rick Ross might be a rapper first, but he’s a petrolhead second. His collection has just received yet another Chevrolet. And this time, he went for a Camaro SS.
Rapper Rick Ross has proven his love for cars time and time again. First, his record label name is Maybach Music Group, inspired by the luxury marque. Second, he has been buying cars long before he even had the legal right to drive them, as he got his driver’s license a couple of years ago at the age of 45. And third, in 2021, he debuted his own car show, held at his mega-mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.
His multiple garages host more than 200 units, varying from classics, muscle cars, and modern examples, in all shapes, colors, and body styles.
Now, Rick Ross is introducing everyone to his latest addition, a Chevrolet Camaro SS. The rapper posted the car both on his social media account and on the one for his Rick Ross Car & Bike Show, revealing that "she's finally home." He also confirmed that this is just one of the models you'll see at the second edition of his car show, adding that he'll announce the dates and put tickets for sale soon.
Coming back to his new car, the Camaro SS is from the model's first generation, available between 1967 and 1969. The one Ross owns seems to be a 1967 and features a two-tone black and silver exterior, a dark interior, and aftermarket wheels and hood.
For the first year of the new model, Chevrolet produced close to 221,000 units, with 121,000 as base Camaros, 65,000 of them being RS-branded. Close to 35,000 units had the SS Package.
The first-gen Chevrolet Camaro SS featured a 350 cu in (5.7-liter) V8 engine, good enough for 295 horsepower (299 ps) at 4,800 rpm and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm) of torque at 3,200 rpm.
Ross included a video of the car driving up his driveway, and you can hear the roar of its V8 engine.
His fully black garage filled with Chevrolets also made an appearance in his Instagram Stories. The rapper asked his followers which one he should take out for a ride but he didn't settle for a black-painted car, in the end. A two-tone beige Jeep Grand Wagoneer and his beige 1971 Chevrolet Impala with a Gucci top were some of his other choices. He also showed off his two-tone Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, calling it "beautiful."
The first edition of his car show called “Rick Ross Car and Bike Show,” was a success, featuring lots of his vehicles plus other celebrity cars, which seems to be the case for the upcoming second edition. He held the first one in May 2021. But it’s unclear whether he’ll continue the spring theme for this year, too.
