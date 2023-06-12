Iconic Polar Expedition Ship Gets a Modern Interior Makeover

Even an iconic ship needs to keep up with current demands when it comes to style and technology. Following a recent redesign of its interiors, the popular National Geographic Explorer can claim to be both a rugged explorer and a luxurious cruise ship for contemporary adventure seekers.
Although polar expeditions are more accessible than ever before, and even superyachts can take the form of pocket explorers for private expeditions, this venerable vessel is still considered by many the ultimate expedition ship.
Built in 1982, the National Geographic Explorer was originally a passenger ferry. It operated along the Norwegian coast as part of the legendary Coastal Express (Hurtigruten). The ferry that would become the epitome of polar expeditions was built with strong bones from the beginning. From its size to its rugged structure and high maneuverability, it was designed to withstand the heavy seas on this challenging route.
Years later, it was rebuilt and reborn as the National Geographic flagship, an ice-class expedition ship with state-of-the-art capabilities. It could carry 148 guests as a modern vessel, accommodated in 81 cabins with en-suite bathrooms, elegant furniture, and great views. The onboard public areas included a bar, a fitness center, a spa, a sauna, and a library. Guests also enjoyed access to top-notch landing craft, kayaks, and high-end video equipment.
In other words, the National Geographic Explorer was among the first to redefine luxury polar expeditions. Last refurbished in 2017, the venerable ship needed a boost, and it recently got one. Starting this new season, it will sport a fresh style inspired by Scandinavian design, featuring light oak wood, contrasting bronze accents, and a peaceful color palette in nautical-inspired shades.
Two companies, the Hamburg-based interior design studio Partner Ship Design and the Swedish HF Interior, worked with Lindblad Expeditions on the famous ship's makeover.
Apart from the contemporary style with a Zen ambiance, each suite became a sophisticated cocoon for private exploration, thanks to a newly-added Command Center. This feature includes several tools, such as a TV that broadcasts both entertainment and ship navigation, a barometer, and a National Geographic Atlas. The cabins are also fitted with numerous USB and electric ports for various multimedia devices.
All rooms include windows or portholes, climate control systems, and Wi-Fi connection. The inspirational art on the walls across the decks (including National Geographic photos) perfectly matches the new Scandinavian minimalist design. Although the suites are now much more inviting, those who want to feel closer to the surroundings will still prefer the views from the stunning Observation Deck, always bathed in light.
The old ship will continue its popular travels from pole to pole, this time with a fresh look and even more luxurious amenities. For those of us who can't afford a private mini-explorer, the National Geographic Explorer is arguably the best choice for memorable expeditions.
