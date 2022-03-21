Embraer's Largest Single-Aisle Jet Dressed in Tech Lion Livery to Land at Wings India

The largest member of Embraer's new generation E-Jets family is preparing to land at Asia's largest event on Civil Aviation: Wings India 2022. Aviation enthusiasts will be able to feast their eyes on the beautiful Tech Lion livery that covers the entire fuselage of the E195-E2.
The E195-E2, which is part of Embraer's E2 family of advanced jets, is also known as the Profit Hunter because of its great performance and low fuel consumption. Thanks to its technical improvements, such as the high-aspect ratio wings and swept tips, the jet is capable of burning less fuel than current-generation E-Jets.
Powered by PW1900G GTF engines, the E195-E2 can reach a maximum cruise speed of Mach 0.82 and cover 2,992-mile (4,815-km) distances in about 5,5 hours of flight time. The aircraft is Embraer's largest single-aisle commercial jet. That means it features a spacious cabin that can seat up to 146 passengers in a 2 by 2 configuration.
The company also focused on enhancing the in-flight experience. The E195-E2 is not only its largest commercial jet but also the quietest aircraft in the single-aisle category. When compared to the E-Jet, it produces 65% less noise. This was possible thanks to an improved air conditioning system, lighter materials that better absorb sound, and a new landing gear.
It also has HEPA filters, which collect airborne particles and other biological contaminants. This allows the air in the cabin to get refreshed more than 20 times per hour. After receiving triple certification last year, the E195-E2 Profit Hunter has entered service with global launch operator Azul Brazilian Airlines and Spanish regional carrier Binter Canaries.
Now, as part of its demonstration tour around India, the jet dressed in its black and gold Tech Lion livery will make an appearance at Wings India 2022. Aviation enthusiasts will be able to feast their eyes on the aircraft at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on March 24th and March 25th.
