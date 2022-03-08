Embraer’s New Passenger-to-Freight Conversions to Revolutionize Cargo Transportation

On one hand, the undeniable growth of e-commerce leads to an increased demand for fast deliveries no matter the distance. On the other hand, a recent Airbus study showed that most of the aging fleet of commercial aircraft will be replaced with more sustainable, fuel-efficient alternatives in the next decades. As a response to both of these developments, Embraer is launching its first Passenger to Freight Conversions (P2F).
According to Embraer, there’s an increased demand for air cargo transportation that will only continue to grow, but the small narrowbody freighters that are currently in operation are aging and unable to comply with future green aviation standards. At the same time, the main aircraft manufacturers should and are supporting the replacement of older, polluting commercial airplane models with a new generation of sustainable aircraft.
Based on these observations, Embraer decided to take a bold step and convert two of its older passenger aircraft, the E-190 and E-195 to freighters. This way, it will not only fill the gap between turboprops and bigger narrowbody jets in terms of the right size for air freight, but it will also extend the life of its earlier E-Jets, making room for new, greener passenger aircraft.
All the pre-owned E-190 and E-195 aircraft will undergo a full cargo conversion, performed at the company’s facilities in Brazil, which will include a main deck front cargo door, a cargo handling system, floor reinforcement, adapting the aircraft for hazardous material transportation, and equipping them with cargo smoke detection systems.
Due to their size and range, the new E190F and E195F will be able more adequate for fast deliveries and decentralized operations, compared to the larger cargo aircraft, while also being more fuel-efficient, and able to operate with up to 30% lower costs. The main advantage is that they’ll provide more sustainable cargo operations, without compromising on volume. The E190F will boast a payload of 23,600 lb (10,700 kg), and the E195F will be able to carry 27,100 lb (12,300 kg), which is similar to that of larger, aging aircraft.
The new E-Jet freighters are set to enter service by 2024. This ample conversion project is another step that Embraer is taking towards green aviation, after recently having presented a series of innovative electric and hydrogen fuel cell aircraft concepts that will start operating in the next decade.
