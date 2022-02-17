Embraer's E190-E2 Profit Hunter Jet Looks Like a Big Angry Shark

Last week, Embraer's E190-E2 Profit Hunter, dressed in the stunning white and blue "Tech Shark" livery, took off from the company's factory in Säo José dos Campos and flew to its next destination: Asia's biggest airshow.
Aviation enthusiasts will have the chance to get up close and personal with Embraer's latest E2 Profit Hunter, which is part of Embraer's E2 family of advanced jets, this week at the Singapore Airshow. Until February 18th, visitors will be able to see what this aircraft is all about and take a look both at the interior and exterior details.
Described by the company as a jet with "shark-like" efficiency, the E190-E2 burns much less fuel than the first-generation E-Jet thanks to its aerodynamic advancements. Compared to the E190, the aircraft produces up to 17.3% fewer CO2 emissions.
And the emissions and fuel consumption were not the only aspects that the company has focused on reducing. The aicrcraft is far quieter than its predecessor. According to Embraer, it's capable of generating up to 50% less noise than the A321, for example.
The jet gets its power from two Pratt & Whitney PW1900G engines, which allow it to travel at a maximum cruise speed of Mach 0.82 and cover 3,280-mile (5,278-km) distances. Its interior is just as impressive as the exterior. The E190-E2 can accommodate up to 114 passengers in a cabin designed to give people the sense of being in a wide-bodied aircraft.
The jet entered service in 2018 after receiving type certification from the FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration), EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency), and ANAC (the Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency). Last year, in May, the E190-E2 had also received steep approach certification from EASA, which allows it to operate in far more airports.
Unveiled last week by the company, the "Tech Shark" livery can now be admired at the Singapore Airshow. Those who cannot attend the event and see this hungry-looking beast in person can take a look at the clip down below.
